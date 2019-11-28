Edyta Blaszczyk | For the Odessa American
OAT112419UTPBmen1.JPG
UTPB guard Pat Dembley gains control of the ball between Western New Mexico guards Tony Avalos (4) and Amarion Cash (1) during the first half of the Lone Star Conference opener Saturday at the Falcon Dome. (Edyta Blaszczyk | For the Odessa American)
Posted: Thursday, November 28, 2019 8:29 pm
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: UTPB's Dembley earns national honor
Odessa American
oasports@oaoa.com
432-333-7787
Odessa American
Pat Dembley of the UTPB men’s basketball team has been named the U.S. Basketball Writers Association Division II National Player of the Week for the week of Nov. 18-24.
Dembley, from Minneapolis, Minn., earned the honor with a 42-performance in the Falcons’ 104-97 overtime victory against Western New Mexico, setting the UTPB home-scoring record.
He connected on 54 percent (13-of-24) from the field, including five 3-pointers, and converted 11-of-13 free throws. Dembley is averaging 24.5 points, three rebounds, 5.4 assists and 2.3 steals per game this season.
Posted in
Sports,
Local,
College,
Utpb
on
Thursday, November 28, 2019 8:29 pm.
| Tags:
Pat Dembley,
Basketball Writers Association Division Ii National Player,
Western New Mexico,
Utpb,
Falcons,
Lone Star Conference