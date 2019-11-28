COLLEGE BASKETBALL: UTPB's Dembley earns national honor

Pat Dembley of the UTPB men’s basketball team has been named the U.S. Basketball Writers Association Division II National Player of the Week for the week of Nov. 18-24.

Dembley, from Minneapolis, Minn., earned the honor with a 42-performance in the Falcons’ 104-97 overtime victory against Western New Mexico, setting the UTPB home-scoring record.

He connected on 54 percent (13-of-24) from the field, including five 3-pointers, and converted 11-of-13 free throws. Dembley is averaging 24.5 points, three rebounds, 5.4 assists and 2.3 steals per game this season.