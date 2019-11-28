COLLEGE BASKETBALL: UTPB's Dembley earns national honor

  • November 28, 2019

Posted: Thursday, November 28, 2019 8:29 pm

Pat Dembley of the UTPB men’s basketball team has been named the U.S. Basketball Writers Association Division II National Player of the Week for the week of Nov. 18-24.

Dembley, from Minneapolis, Minn., earned the honor with a 42-performance in the Falcons’ 104-97 overtime victory against Western New Mexico, setting the UTPB home-scoring record.

He connected on 54 percent (13-of-24) from the field, including five 3-pointers, and converted 11-of-13 free throws. Dembley is averaging 24.5 points, three rebounds, 5.4 assists and 2.3 steals per game this season.

