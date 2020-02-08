COLLEGE BASKETBALL: UTPB comes up short

UTPB men’s basketball coach Josh Newman was adamant that, once the game against Arkansas-Fort Smith started, it was going to be just like any other game.

Newman coached at Arkansas-Fort Smith for 12 years, in charge of the Lions’ program as it transitioned from a two-year school to a four-year program.

This contest, in the end, was far from the norm.

Brian Halums scored a game-high 42 points, including 27 in the second half, to lead the Lions to a 78-75 victory against the Falcons in Lone Star Conference play Saturday at the Falcon Dome.

Halums also had a game-high 17 rebounds, 11 on the offensive glass.

Matthew Wilson added 20 points for Arkansas-Fort Smith (10-12 overall, 6-9 in conference), with Charles Botchway chipping in 10 to the victory.

Pat Dembley led UTPB (15-11, 8-9) with 28 points, with Miles Washington adding 11 in the loss.

UTPB lost one of its best players when Carson Newsome was ejected with 7:25 remaining in the game after blocking a shot by Halums and then staring him down.

The pair had been involved in a loose ball battle moments earlier.

When Newsome found out he had received a technical foul, he react poorly and was given a second unsportmanslike technical and ejected.

The Lions made 2-of-4 free throws after the ejections and the Halums scored on another offensive rebound and layup to give his team an eight-point lead at 62-54. UTPB was never able to catch up.

The teams traded baskets for most of the first half, with the Falcon getting some breathing room in the final 90 seconds of the first half.

Trailing by one, 29-28, after Botchway grabbed an offensive rebound and scored, Dembley sent a long pass to Deaunte Lee in the left corner and he calmly drained the 3-pointer for a 31-29 lead.

After a miss by the Lions, Dembley earned his second assist in as many trips down the court when Adam Rivera connected from the left wing for a 34-29 lead with 1:01 to play in the first half.