  • February 8, 2020

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: UTPB comes up short

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: UTPB comes up short

Box score

UAFS 78, UTPB 75

UAFS (10-12, 6-10)

Evan Anderson 1-5 0-0 3, Chris Rollins 1-4 1-2 3, Matthew Wilson 6-18 7-10 20, Charles Botchway 4-5 1-2 10, Brian Halums 16-32 7-11 42, Daryl Mcelrath 0-1 0-0 0, Matt Morgan 0-0 0-0 0, David Ekezie 0-0 0-0 0, Braden Boyer 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-65 16-27 78.

UTPB (15-11, 8-8)

Malik Anderson 1-4 1-1 3, Miles Washington 5-7 1-1 11, Donoven Carlisle 4-5 1-2 9, Pat Dembley 9-15 7-9 28, Fermandez Jones 1-3 0-0 3, Carson Newsome 1-4 0-0 2, Adam Rivera 3-9 0-0 8, Deaunte Lee 1-2 0-0 3, Elvin Rodriguez 3-5 2-2 8. Totals 28-54 12-15 75.

Halftime — UTPB 34, UAFS 30. 3-Point goals — UAFs 6-18 (Anderson 1-4, Wilson 1-6, Botchway 1-1, Halums 3-7), UTPB 7-22 (Anderson 0-1, Carlisle 0-1, Dembley 3-7, Jones 1-2, Newsome 0-1, Rivera 2-7, Lee 1-2, Rodriguez 0-1. Total fouls — UAFS 14, UTPB 22. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — None. Rebounds — UAFS 39 (Halums 17), UTPB 32 (Dembley 6, Washington 6, Rivera 6). Assists — UAFS 7 (Anderson 4), UTPB 13 (Dembley 6).

Lone Star Conference Standings

WEST DIVISION

Overall Conference

Team W L W L

West Texas A&M 23 1 15 1

Angelo State 15 5 11 5

Lubbock Christian 14 7 12 4

UTPB 15 11 8 9

Eastern New Mexico 6 15 6 10

Western New Mexico 6 17 5 12

SOUTH DIVISION

St. Edward’s 20 2 14 2

Texas A&M-Kingsville 17 5 13 3

Dallas Baptist 17 5 12 5

Tarleton State 14 8 10 6

St. Mary’s 10 13 6 11

Texas A&M International 3 20 1 16

NORTH DIVISION

Texas A&M-Commerce 14 8 10 6

Oklahoma Christian 8 12 7 9

Cameron 6 16 5 11

UAFS 10 12 6 10

Midwestern State 4 18 4 12

UT-Tyler 6 15 3 13

Saturday’s games

Dallas Baptist 102, Midwestern State 72

Lubbock Christian 86, Eastern New Mexico 65

St. Mary’s 77, Texas A&M International 70

Texas A&M-Commerce 77, UT Tyler 63

St. Edward’s at Texas A&M-Kingsville, 4 p.m.

Tarleton State 84, Cameron 58

West Texas A&M 73, Angelo State 59

UAFS 78, UTPB 75

Oklahoma Christian 65, Western New Mexico 63

Thursday’s games

Texas A&M-Commerce at Midwestern State, 7:30 p.m.

UT-Tyler at Cameron, 7:30 p.m.

Tarleton State at West Texas A&M, 7:30 p.m.

Lubbock Christian at UAFS, 7:30 p.m.

Western New Mexico at St. Mary’s, 7:30 p.m.

Angelo State at Oklahoma Christian, 7:30 p.m.

UTPB at St. Edward’s, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas Baptist at Eastern New Mexico, 8:30 p.m.

Posted: Saturday, February 8, 2020 8:08 pm

Posted: Saturday, February 8, 2020 8:08 pm
By Lee Scheide lscheide@oaoa.com, 432-333-7703 Odessa American

UTPB men’s basketball coach Josh Newman was adamant that, once the game against Arkansas-Fort Smith started, it was going to be just like any other game.

Newman coached at Arkansas-Fort Smith for 12 years, in charge of the Lions’ program as it transitioned from a two-year school to a four-year program.

This contest, in the end, was far from the norm.

Brian Halums scored a game-high 42 points, including 27 in the second half, to lead the Lions to a 78-75 victory against the Falcons in Lone Star Conference play Saturday at the Falcon Dome.

Halums also had a game-high 17 rebounds, 11 on the offensive glass.

Matthew Wilson added 20 points for Arkansas-Fort Smith (10-12 overall, 6-9 in conference), with Charles Botchway chipping in 10 to the victory.

Pat Dembley led UTPB (15-11, 8-9) with 28 points, with Miles Washington adding 11 in the loss.

UTPB lost one of its best players when Carson Newsome was ejected with 7:25 remaining in the game after blocking a shot by Halums and then staring him down.

The pair had been involved in a loose ball battle moments earlier.

When Newsome found out he had received a technical foul, he react poorly and was given a second unsportmanslike technical and ejected.

The Lions made 2-of-4 free throws after the ejections and the Halums scored on another offensive rebound and layup to give his team an eight-point lead at 62-54. UTPB was never able to catch up.

The teams traded baskets for most of the first half, with the Falcon getting some breathing room in the final 90 seconds of the first half.

Trailing by one, 29-28, after Botchway grabbed an offensive rebound and scored, Dembley sent a long pass to Deaunte Lee in the left corner and he calmly drained the 3-pointer for a 31-29 lead.

After a miss by the Lions, Dembley earned his second assist in as many trips down the court when Adam Rivera connected from the left wing for a 34-29 lead with 1:01 to play in the first half.

Contact Lee Scheide on Twitter @OALeeScheide, on Facebook at OA Lee Scheide, or call 432-333-7703.

Posted in on Saturday, February 8, 2020 8:08 pm.

