LOOKING BACK: June 26 Memories

>> 1966: Odessa’s Red Roden and Bobby French scored a 1-up victory on the 19th hole over San Angelo’s Ramond Hard and Hezzie Carson in the second round of the 26th annual San Angelo Partnership tournament.

>> 1975: Carol Core of Roswell, N.M., defeated Abilene’s Kami Cross, 6-2, 6-3, in the Girls 12 singles at the Highway 80 Tennis Tournament. El Paso’s Helia Barriga earned the crown in 14 singles with a 6-1, 6-1 verdict against top-seeded Julie Stoltz in that event. Barriga was the No. 3 seed. … Odessa won a four-way playoff on the second hole to take the top spot in the 16-17 Division in the Junior Golf Tour in Midland.

>> 1986: The Midland Angels cruised to a 5-2 win against Beaumont in Texas League action at Angels Stadium. First baseman James Randall doubled twice and scored one run in the victory. The win improved Midland’s second-half mark to 4-2 and placed the Angels in a first-place tie with the San Antonio Dodgers.

>> 1994: Shawn Savage put himself on the brink of yet another amateur victory by taking a one-shot lead into the final round of the West Texas Men’s Championship golf tournament at Odessa Country Club. Savage moved into the lead with his second consecutive 3-under-par 69 in an up-and-down round of seven birdies and four bogeys. Savage won 10 high school tournaments and two college titles. Ed Brooks and Jason Brooks were behind by one shot. … Preseason football polls were starting to come in with Permian ranked 24th in the 5A listings, while Andrews and Wink both received Top 10 recognition. … Odessa boxer Zach Franco won his sixth national title, defeating Antoine Fields by decision at the Junior Olympics National Boxing Tournament in Marquette, Mich.

S.A. Smith West Texas Junior Invitational

Thursday

At Odessa Country Club

MEDALIST DIVISION

Old Course

Wednesday Round at Green Tree Country Club (Midland)

BOYS 15-18

1. Davis Seybert, 67-71—138; 2. Landry Schmoker, 72-68—140; 3. Paul Gomez, 70-74—144; 4. Jackson Comer, 70-76—146; 5.(tie) Bond Heflin, 76-72—148; and Alexander Leuschner, 70-78—148; 7. Richman Houston, 74-75—149; 8. Jake Raines, 75-75—150; 9. (tie) Warren Finley 77-75—152; Spencer Widner 76-76—152; and Alonso Ruiz 73-79—152.

12. (tie) Miguel Flores-Acton, 77-76—153; and Alexander Bateman, 74-79—153; 14. (tie) Skyler Hall, 74-82—156; and Caden Britton, 74-82—156; 17. Slayter Colbath, 81-76—157; Nick Pursley, 80-77—157; and Alex BiLodeau, 76-81—157.

20. (tie) Fred Poe, 81-77—158; and Zach Robinson 78-80—158; 22. Mitchel Fisher, 78-82—160; Tyler Lingnau, 79-81—160; Chase Williams, 74-86—160; and Ian Phillips, 73-87—160; 26. Dylan Bowerman, 77-84—161; 27. Hector Cavazos Jr., 75-87—162; 28. Trevor Nelson, 79-84—163; 29. Connor Hendricks, 85-79—164; 30. Phillip Lopez, 87-79—166;

31. Miles Fisher, 80-87—167; 32. (tie) Alan Martinez, 85-83—168; Kade Burton, 82-86—168; and Braden Welch, 83-85—168; 35. Zachary Fieldhouse, 84-85—169; 36. Jackson Elphick, 87-83—190; 37. Gavin Poe, 90-85—175; 38. Stance Reeger North, 89-88—177; 39. Matthew Madrid, 87-91—178; 40. Zane Poe, 87-93—180.

41. Lucas Hagen, 90-92—182; 42. Ryan Evans, 88-101—189; 43. Caleb Neufeld, 97-100—197; 44. Austin Lingnau, 96-104—200; 45. Colin Riley, 106-98—204; 46. Lawson Taylor, 122-128—250.

BOYS 13-14

x-won on fifth playoff hole

1. (tie) x-Dylan Ford, 72-74—146; 2. Reese Roberts, 72-74—146; 3. Brooks Vaughn, 75-72—147; and Drew Ironside, 74-73—147; 5. Brady Holmes, 75-74—149; 6. Kelen Owensby, 72-78—150; 7. Wesley Gipson, 75-80—155; 8. Benjamin Boser, 78-80—158; and Rylan Montana, 79-79—158; 10. Jake Humble, 78-81—159;

11. Kellen Yong, 76-84—160; 12. Ethan Luttrell, 81-87—168; 13. Noah McKayr, 87-84—171; 14. Zachary Giba, 89-95, 184: 15. Bodee Bratcher, 92-93—185; 16. Colten Newsom, 89-97—186; 17. Reece Harris, 90-98—188; 18. Braydon Bridges, 97-101—198; 19. Ean Shadden, 98-110—208; 20. David Darnold, 111-102—213; 21. Tucker Burrow, 110-118—228.

BOYS 11-12

1. Gilbert Lujan Jr., 75-77—152; 2. Bryson Clark, 81-74—155; 3. (tie) Jackson Tyler, 80-81—161; and Slayde Stevens, 82-79—161; 5. Alex Escamilla, 81-82—163; 6. Miles Cooper, 78-87—165; 7. Austin Rosser, 93-90—183; 8. Carter Petty, 92-92—184; 9. Carson Lopez, 98-95—193; 10. Diego Nunez, 104-115—219.

At Green Tree Country Club

Midland

MEDALIST DIVISION

Wednesday Round at Old Course, Odessa Country Club

GIRLS 15-18

x-won on first playoff hole

1. x-Julianna Crow, 75-74—149; 2. Rylie Rodriguez, 73-76—149; 3. Sarah Reed, 76-75—151; 4. Alexandra Escamilla, 78-74—152; 5. Anaya Perales, 78-75—153; 6. (tie) Lainey Cristan, 77-80—157; and Brittlynn O’Dell, 81-76—157; 8. Ainsley Carter, 82-76—158; 9. Aspen Escamilla, 82-78—160; 10. Jordyn Hall, 83-83—166;

11. Brynlee Dyas, 80-87—167; 12. Bailey Ballou, 88-82—170; 13. Gracie O’Brien, 90-81—171; 14. Ayers Finley, 85-88—173; 15. (tie) Ella Booe, 92-86—178; and Mikayla Childers, 89-89—178; 17. Kyleigh McGowen, 93-87—180; 18. Mackenzie Chandler, 85-99—184; 19. Jocelyn Dominguez, 94-91—185; 20. Lauren Kelly, 95-92—187; 21. (tie) Jazmin Higley, 98-103—201; and Faith Sims, 98-103—201.

GIRLS 13-14

1. Sierra Snapp, 108-88—196; 2. Ella Veretto, 103-96—199; 3. Jordyn Cruz, 103-106—209; 4. Natalia Armenta, 111-101—212; 5. Samara Setiadarman, 102-113—215; 6. Emme Darnold, 110-109—219.

GIRLS 11-12

1. Sloane Livingston, 97-96—193.

PREP DIVISION (9 HOLES)

Old Course

BOYS 11-12

1. Ivan Martinez, 48-41—89; 2. Jackson Earl, 54-39—93; 3. Colt Beckham, 51-44—95; 4. Graham Catalano, 49-53—102.

BOYS 9-10

1. Joshua Groom, 37-35—72; 2. (tie) Caleb Manross, 47-36—83; and Brooks Cunningham, 42-41—83; 4. Brogan Bridges, 42-44—86; 5. Konner Vickers, 46-42—88; 6. (tie) Sawyer Snapp, 45-46—91; and Tesher Scharbauer, 42-49—91; 8. Bryson Disher, 47-46—93; 9. Walker Campbell, 50-46—96; 10. Mason Clark, 52-49—101; 11. Gio Arriola, 48-55, 103; 12. Hudson Branham, 55-53, 108; 13. Maverick Fisher, 60-52—112.

BOYS 7-8

1. Trayce Rodriquez, 40-41—81; 2. Joshua Schaub, 47-41—88.

GIRLS 11-12

1. Emma Sauceda, 69-61—130; Bryli Bridges, 70-68—138.