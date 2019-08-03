  • August 3, 2019

GOLF: Odessa natives in the mix at Texas Stableford Handicap

GOLF: Odessa natives in the mix at Texas Stableford Handicap

Posted: Saturday, August 3, 2019 5:49 pm

Odessa American

KERRVILLE Odessa natives Ruben Sanchez, Luke Groves and Mark Jones are all in the mix after two completed rounds of the Texas Golf Association’s Texas Stableford Handicap Saturday at Riverhill Country Club.

Sanchez, who is partnered with Don Cole of Aledo, led the Hogan (Senior) Flight of the tournament at 3.5 points over their quote sit tied for fifth with Scott Stumbo and Dennis Terrell, also of Odessa.  The Groves-Jones pairing is tied for fourth in the Hogan Flight at four points less than their quote

The final round tees off Sunday starting at 7:30 a.m.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , on Saturday, August 3, 2019 5:49 pm. | Tags: , , ,

