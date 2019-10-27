COLLEGE FOOTBALL: UTPB falls to Angelo State

SAN ANGELO The UTPB football team lost its sixth consecutive game as the Falcons were dealt a 65-7 loss to Angelo State Saturday on the road.

UTPB, which fell to 2-6 overall, 0-5 in the Lone Star Conference, managed to keep it close in the first quarter when a Davion Sutton one-yard touchdown run brought the Falcons to a 10-7 deficit.

But it was all Rams for the rest of the way as Angelo State scored 55 unanswered points.

The Rams’ run began with a 21-point run in the second quarter before scoring 13 in the third and adding another 21-point run in the fourth.

Payn Sullins had 327 yards passing while Daven Manning had 13 rushes for 57 yards and a touchdown for the Rams.

Kameron Mathis threw for 82 yards and Sutton rushed for 105 yards on 21 carries.