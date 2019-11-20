COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: UTPB gets past Dallas Baptist in LSC Tournament

The UTPB volleyball team thought it was going to be a repeat against Dallas Baptist.

The Falcons had swept the Patriots less than three weeks ago and after running away with the first set in a rematch, UTPB pushed cruise control and started to coast.

It almost cost the Falcons.

Dallas Baptist took control of the second set and the teams battled point-by-point through sets three and four before UTPB emerged with a 25-16, 23-25, 25-23, 25-22 victory in a first-round match in the Lone Star Conference tournament Tuesday at the Falcon Dome.

Travana Matthews had a match-high 20 kills for the Falcons (20-8), who advance to face Angelo State in the second round at 2:30 p.m. Thursday at Texas A&M-Commerce.

Aquincia Strambler added 14 kills to the victory and setter Analise Lucio finished with 50 assists, doing a masterful job of finding her teammates in one-on-one situations throughout the evening.

This is the first time in program history that UTPB has made it to the second round of the tournament.

“It’s amazing,” Matthews said. “We kind of relaxed in the second set thinking that after the way the first time went that they (Dallas Baptist) were going to give it to us.

“But Dallas Baptist is a good team and they made us work for everything.”

Emma Eakin, a 6-foot-4 transfer from the University of North Texas, and Brooke Clark led the Patriots (15-16) with 11 kills each, with Lexie Houston adding 10 in the loss.

Eakin was a difficult matchup for the Falcons’ block and UTPB head coach Tim Loesch knew that his team was going to have to be successful when Eakin was off the floor and that strategy was fairly successful.

Dallas Baptist coach Cathy Kokel also knew that was going to be a key part of the match.

“She (Eakin) has been our kill leader all year,” Kokel said. “If she gets the ball out in front of her, it’s usually going to be a kill.

“I thought UTPB did a good job defensively; they played better defensively at times and that’s the difference. But I’m very proud of our seniors for the way they played tonight.”

The Falcons fell behind quickly in the first set, 3-0, before going on a 16-3 run to break the game open. Matthews dominated the run with six kills and 1.5 blocks, with Marissa Aguilar adding two kills and sharing the block with Matthews.

That allowed UTPB to cruise through the second half of the set to take the 1-0 lead in front of a vocal crowd.

The Patriots silenced the Falcons’ backers early in the second set.

“We didn’t start the second well and that’s happened before to us when we play really well and win big,” Loesch said of the second-set let down.

“We kind of got complacent and let a couple of tipped balls fall and had a couple of serves missed and all of a sudden we’re down and they used the momentum and started playing better.”

The Patriots played so much better from the second set on that UTPB didn’t hold a lead again until it went ahead, 16-15, in the third set.

Dallas Baptist raced back to a four-point lead (20-16), the Falcons took the lead (21-20) with some strong serving by Lanai Hurd, only to watch the Patriots move back in front (23-21) after a kill by Houston, another by Carly Earnest and then a net violation.

That put Dallas Baptist within two points of taking the 2-1 lead in the match, but Matthews, Lucio and company were not to be denied.

With Clark serving for Dallas Baptist, UTPB’s Isela Murillo stopped the run with a back-row kill, Lucio evened the set with a solo block and then Matthews put the Falcons in front (24-23) by hammering a quick-attack set from Lucio off the Patriots’ blockers.

The teams rallied on the next serve, with Matthews finally ending the set when she was able, while in the air, to react to a free ball coming over the net and backhand it down to the floor to close out the set.

A few minutes later, after another tight set, UTPB had the match and program history.

“It feels really good,” said Lucio, a sophomore who has stepped up to take control of the offense after senior setter Kiera Granado was injured.

“It feels really, really good considering we stopped here last year, so it’s again another step up and we’re hoping to continue this for years to come. We had to lean on each other and come together as a team.”

