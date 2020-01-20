COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: UTPB basketball, swimming prepare for pivotal week

The UTPB men’s basketball team seemed to be back in the middle of a recurring nightmare.

After working hard during the first half against Dallas Baptist on Saturday to earn a two-point lead at the break, the Falcons watched the Patriots open the second half on a 20-12 run that gave them a six-point lead with 12:53 remaining to play in the game.

“There was a little ‘here we go again,’ going through my mind,” UTPB coach Josh Newman said. “We’ve been slow coming out of the break in recent games and it’s cost us.”

UTPB had lost five straight heading into its matchup with 16th-ranked Dallas Baptist. With the Patriots roaring back to take command early in the second half, a sixth-straight loss almost seemed a foregone conclusion.

Not so fast, said the Falcons.

Pat Dembley scored 15 of his game-high 23 points after the break, Malik Anderson made the most of his first start and the strong play of Miles Washington, Donoven Carlisle, Adam Rivera and Isaac Hernandez led the Falcons back into the game and then solidified the 83-78 upset victory.

“We challenged our team, we challenged them the night before in the team meeting and then we challenged them again right before the game,” Newman said. “And to their credit, they came in and played a very good game for 40 minutes.

“I saw them execute our game plan from start to finish. I thought they really shared the ball, they really bought into let’s share the ball, let’s move it and I think it showed with four guys in double digits and two more with eight.”

UTPB returns home this week for a pair of Lone Star Conference games, against UT Tyler and Texas A&M-Commerce, with the Falcons looking to build on the victory as they prepare for the second round of division play.

Thursday’s meeting with UT Tyler will be the first in program history as conference foes.

>> TOUGH LESSONS: Making every possession count is something that the UTPB women’s team became acutely aware of during a pair of games last week.

The Falcons went toe-to-toe against Tarleton State before losing, 58-51, on Thursday and then led Texas Woman’s entering the fourth quarter before ultimately losing, 69-64, in overtime.

“What a difference three possessions make,” UTPB women’s coach Rae Boothe said. “We lost two games by three possessions; I think the takeaways are every possession matters.

“We missed a lot of opportunities in the Tarleton game, our free throw percentage was terrible; actually in both games it was really bad. To lose two big games, we could be, right now, sixth in the conference and instead we are in a three-way tie for 13th.”

The Falcons won’t have long to mull over their mistakes from the weekend as they host UT Tyler at 5:15 p.m. Thursday before welcoming in fourth-ranked Texas A&M-Commerce at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Falcon Dome.

It will be the first meeting in program history against UT Tyler, which is making the move to Division II status. And though the Patriots cannot compete for the conference crown, Boothe has placed added emphasis on the matchup.

“This is a big week for us,” Boothe said. “This is a must-win for us Thursday.

“It’s really just understanding how valuable every single game is, especially at this point of the season; it’s going to be a tight race on the women’s side. From sixth to 13th is just two games.”

It’s likely that Boothe will see a few more familiar faces ready to go on the bench this week as players begin returning from injury.

Kristian James returned Thursday against Tarleton State and struggled in her 12 minutes of play, then came back with 28 solid minutes against Texas Woman’s. Jordan Rogers, who scored 17 points against the Texans on Thursday missed Saturday’s contest.

Junior point guard Kayla Galindo also is close to being ready after battling through several injuries at a time the Falcons need to be healthy.

“We just hope that when they come game we are a better team,” Booth said. “This week in kind of a make-or-break week for us.”

>> EVERYONE IN: The Falcons’ swim team will compete in its final swim before the conference championships when it travels to face Southwestern University Saturday in Georgetown.

UTPB will travel to the NSISC Championships on Feb. 19 at Delta State in Cleveland, Miss.

The Falcons are coming off a second-place finish behind Oklahoma Christian University at the Austin College Invite on Jan. 11 in Sherman.

>> Follow Lee Scheide on Twitter at @OALeeScheide