SOFTBALL: Area teams hope to get another chance to take the field

Amy Rosenberger had everything lined up and ready to go for the start of a new season with the Odessa Girls Softball Association.

The organization’s vice president said uniforms were ready to go for opening day on March 16 at UTPB Park.

That plan, along with essentially everything else, was stopped due to the restrictions put in place because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The Odessa Parks and Recreation Department, at the same time, closed all outside organized sports activities to the public until further notice.

All the rapid changes have made things tough for everyone involved in the league.

“I know all the girls are missing softball and they were looking forward to the season,” Rosenberger said. “Not only for softball but their world has been changed. It’s been rough for everyone.”

The original plan, she said, was to keep playing as long as schools were still open.

That changed when the Ector County Independent School District decided to close schools following the conclusion of spring break, with the students scheduled to return on March 16.

Several other area school districts came to the same conclusion and did the same, which in turn forced the hand of the OGSA to suspend play.

“We didn’t want to cancel unless we had to,” Rosenberger said. “If the kids were in school, we were going to allow them to play.

“When ECISD canceled school, it was imminent that we had to as well.”

A similar scenario played out with the Odessa Adult Softball Association.

Like the OGSA, the goal was to start play the weekend of March 15 with the Sunday night games. Weather postponed those games before the decision was made to postpone play altogether.

“When the CDC and Governor (Abbott) put in the measures with social distancing, that’s when we took what they were giving us and implemented it,” said Cori Branscum, the recreation and special events coordinator with the City of Odessa. “That eliminated games of any size and teams getting together for practice and those type of things.”

The biggest challenge that Branscum said he faced was to make sure that the message got communicated to the coaches and players that games were being postponed. For the most part, everyone understood why the measures that were put in place needed to be taken.

Other changes that Branscum had to make was postponing games from the city’s 3-on-3 basketball league, along with the flag football league that was scheduled to start in April.

He added that the goal is to get back to playing in May. That of course could change given the fluidity of the situation.

“I’ve told the leagues that we’re going to postpone the leagues until May and then reassess from there,” he said. “It just gives them a time frame to look closer to that day.”

As for the OGSA, Rosenberger said that the goal is still to play a full season for the 35 to 40 teams registered to play. The timeline for when that actually happens is still to be determined and she said that the communication between the board and age-group coordinators is constant.

“It may be summer ball, but we hope to have a full season at some point,” Rosenberger said. “We’re just taking it day by day and waiting for when it’s safe for the girls to go play.”