  • February 11, 2020

COLLEGE GOLF: Odessa College golfer Dibildox finishes 10th at Collegiate Showcase

Genesis Invitataional Collegiate Showcase

Monday, Riviera Country Club, Pacific Palisades, Calif.

MEN

Individual Results

1. Sean Yu, San Jose State, 32-38—70; 2. (tie) Allen Hamilton, Kentucky, 35-37—72; and Spencer Soosman, Texas, 34-38—72; 4. (tie) Jan Schneider, Washington, 38-35—73; and Noah Woolsey, Washington, 38-35—73; 6. (tie) Yuxin Lin, USC, 41-34—75; and Kyle Hogan, Texas Tech, 36-39—75; 8. Josh McCarthy, Pepperdine, 35-41—76; 9. Alex Goff, Kentucky, 40-37—77; 10. Jose Dibildox, Odessa College, 37-41—78; 11. Jack Trent, UNLV, 38-41—79; 12. Clay Feagler, Pepperdine, 40-43—83; 13. Kirby Coe-Kirkham, Wyoming, 44-43—87.

 

Posted: Monday, February 10, 2020 9:00 pm

PACIFIC PALISADES, CALIF. Odessa College golfer Jose Dibildox finished 10th with a round of 78 at the Genesis Invitational Collegiate Showcase Monday at Riviera Country Club.

Dibildox was the first junior college golfer invited to compete in the event and paired with former Odessa College and current PGA Tour pro Abraham Ancer in a best-ball competition.

Sean Yu of San Jose State won the event by shooting a 1-under-par round of 70. The victory earned Yu an exemption into the field at the Genesis Invitational, which begins Thursday.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

