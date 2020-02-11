COLLEGE GOLF: Odessa College golfer Dibildox finishes 10th at Collegiate Showcase

Mark Rogers
OAT110219_Golf
Odessa College golfer Jose Dibildox hits out a bunker onto the 4th green during the second day of the NJCAA National Tournament Preview Nov. 1, 2019 at the Odessa Country Club's Links Course.
- Genesis Invitataional Collegiate Showcase
Monday, Riviera Country Club, Pacific Palisades, Calif.
MEN
Individual Results
1. Sean Yu, San Jose State, 32-38—70; 2. (tie) Allen Hamilton, Kentucky, 35-37—72; and Spencer Soosman, Texas, 34-38—72; 4. (tie) Jan Schneider, Washington, 38-35—73; and Noah Woolsey, Washington, 38-35—73; 6. (tie) Yuxin Lin, USC, 41-34—75; and Kyle Hogan, Texas Tech, 36-39—75; 8. Josh McCarthy, Pepperdine, 35-41—76; 9. Alex Goff, Kentucky, 40-37—77; 10. Jose Dibildox, Odessa College, 37-41—78; 11. Jack Trent, UNLV, 38-41—79; 12. Clay Feagler, Pepperdine, 40-43—83; 13. Kirby Coe-Kirkham, Wyoming, 44-43—87.
PACIFIC PALISADES, CALIF. Odessa College golfer Jose Dibildox finished 10th with a round of 78 at the Genesis Invitational Collegiate Showcase Monday at Riviera Country Club.
Dibildox was the first junior college golfer invited to compete in the event and paired with former Odessa College and current PGA Tour pro Abraham Ancer in a best-ball competition.
Sean Yu of San Jose State won the event by shooting a 1-under-par round of 70. The victory earned Yu an exemption into the field at the Genesis Invitational, which begins Thursday.
