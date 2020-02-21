  • February 21, 2020

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Lady WranglerS close out home schedule in fine fashion - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Lady WranglerS close out home schedule in fine fashion

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
Odessa College 76, Clarendon College 47

CLARENDON COLLEGE (13-15 Overall, 0-12 WJCAC)

Mahogany Nails 0-2 0-0 0, Jade Nails 0-2 0-0 0, Taylor Sparks 0-1 0-0 0, Carria Smith 4-5 0-0 8, Jayla Johnson 0-4 0-0 0, Jess Myers 1-4 0-0 2, Nay Dawson 5-12 0-0 15, Desiree Williams 0-3 0-0 0, LyTia Flowers 3-6 1-2 7, Elisa Priddy 2-6 0-1 5, Lakara Jordan 0-3 2-4 2, Jaclynn Black 1-1 0-0 2, Olivia Shannon 1-5 0-0 3, Kelzie Orr 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 18-58 3-7 47.

ODESSA COLLEGE (22-7, 11-2)

Arielle Adams 2-4 2-2 6, Okako Adika 4-12 9-12 18, Sofia Persson 4-8 0-0 8, Geovana Lopes 6-9 3-8 15, Jordan Brown 2-7 4-6 9, Sasha Schoenborn 1-2 0-0 3, Nokoia White 1-5 1-2 3, Jenyff Moura 2-5 1-1 6, Jemilynn Mahoney 0-2 0-0 0, Maria Guimaraes 4-7 0-0 8. Totals 26-61 20-31 76.

Clarendon College.. 18.... 5   11   13   —    47

Odessa College...... 21.. 20   20   15   —    76

3-Point goals — Clarendon College 8-27 (Dawson 5-9, Orr 1-3, Priddy 1-4, Shannon 1-5, M. Nails 0-1, J. Nails 0-1, Sparks 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Jordan 0-2), Odessa College 4-16 (Schoenborn 1-2, Brown 1-2, Moura 1-3, Adika 0-6, Persson 0-1, Adams 0-2.) Total fouls — Clarendon College 22, Odessa College 10. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — None. Rebounds — Clarendon College 28 (Black 7), Odessa College 47 (Lopes 14). Assists — Clarendon College 4 (M. Nails 1, Johnson 1, Myers 1, Flowers 1). Odessa College 14 (Adams 4, Adika 4).

Posted: Thursday, February 20, 2020 11:29 pm

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Lady WranglerS close out home schedule in fine fashion Lee Scheide lscheide@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

The Odessa College women’s basketball team played its final home game of the regular season Thursday and the Lady Wranglers’ sophomores went out in style.

Okako Adika had a game-high 18 points and Geovana Lopes added 15 as Odessa College ran away for a 76-47 victory against Clarendon College in Western Junior College Athletic Conference play at the OC Sports Center.

The Lady Wranglers improved to 22-7 overall, 11-2 in conference and will have Monday off before closing out the regular season on Feb. 27 at South Plains College.

“I thought we played well tonight,” Odessa College coach Ara Baten said. “I thought we were a little loose defensively in the first half, but they did a much better job in the second half.

“It was a good win for us. Clarendon came in and played hard.”

Nay Dawson lead the Bulldogs with 15 points, all off the bench and all from three-point range, single handedly pulling Clarendon College back into the game in the first quarter and forcing Baten to make substitutions for find someone to defend her.

Still, it was far from enough as just one of the Clarendon College starters scored (Carria Smith, eight points), while the Lady Wranglers’ bench earned a 39-20 advantage over the Bulldogs.

Smith gave the Bulldogs their only lead of the game, 2-1, with a nice move in the paint for a layup less than 90 seconds into the game.

Odessa College then went on an 11-0 run over the next three minutes to take a 12-2 lead, seemingly ready to run the visitors out of the gym.

After trading baskets, however, Dawson connected on three consecutive 3-pointers to cut the Lady Wranglers’ lead to five (21-16), with Smith’s basket at the first-quarter buzzer making it a three-point game (21-18) after 10 minutes.

That would be as close at the Bulldogs would get the rest of the game as Odessa College opened the second quarter on a 15-2 run to break the game open, leading by 18 at halftime (41-23).

Posted in , , , on Thursday, February 20, 2020 11:29 pm. | Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
31°
Humidity: 78%
Winds: ENE at 6mph
Feels Like: 25°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 44°/Low 27°
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the upper 20s.

friday

weather
High 48°/Low 38°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the upper 30s.

saturday

weather
High 63°/Low 46°
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the mid 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]