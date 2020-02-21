WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Lady WranglerS close out home schedule in fine fashion

The Odessa College women’s basketball team played its final home game of the regular season Thursday and the Lady Wranglers’ sophomores went out in style.

Okako Adika had a game-high 18 points and Geovana Lopes added 15 as Odessa College ran away for a 76-47 victory against Clarendon College in Western Junior College Athletic Conference play at the OC Sports Center.

The Lady Wranglers improved to 22-7 overall, 11-2 in conference and will have Monday off before closing out the regular season on Feb. 27 at South Plains College.

“I thought we played well tonight,” Odessa College coach Ara Baten said. “I thought we were a little loose defensively in the first half, but they did a much better job in the second half.

“It was a good win for us. Clarendon came in and played hard.”

Nay Dawson lead the Bulldogs with 15 points, all off the bench and all from three-point range, single handedly pulling Clarendon College back into the game in the first quarter and forcing Baten to make substitutions for find someone to defend her.

Still, it was far from enough as just one of the Clarendon College starters scored (Carria Smith, eight points), while the Lady Wranglers’ bench earned a 39-20 advantage over the Bulldogs.

Smith gave the Bulldogs their only lead of the game, 2-1, with a nice move in the paint for a layup less than 90 seconds into the game.

Odessa College then went on an 11-0 run over the next three minutes to take a 12-2 lead, seemingly ready to run the visitors out of the gym.

After trading baskets, however, Dawson connected on three consecutive 3-pointers to cut the Lady Wranglers’ lead to five (21-16), with Smith’s basket at the first-quarter buzzer making it a three-point game (21-18) after 10 minutes.

That would be as close at the Bulldogs would get the rest of the game as Odessa College opened the second quarter on a 15-2 run to break the game open, leading by 18 at halftime (41-23).