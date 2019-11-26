utpb falcon shield logo
Howard Payne 75, UTPB 63
HOWARD PAYNE (2-2)
Chelsey Harris 7-14 4-5 22, Lily Janek 5-7 0-0 13, Anastasia Willis 2-5 5-6 9, Salina Ali 4-8 0-0 9, Delaney Ingram 1-2 0-0 2, Mallory Garcia 3-7 2-2 11, Julissa Ibarra 1-2 1-2 4, Catlyn Ward 1-3 0-0 2, Bria Neal 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-54 12-15 75.
UTPB (4-3)
Lemia Ntor-Ue 6-10 4-4 16, Holly Hemmeline 5-17 2-3 13, Rory Carter 4-15 1-2 11, Alexus Quaadman 2-7 2-2 6, Kristian James 1-5 0-0 2, Jordan Rogers 1-6 1-2 4, Yazmin Batch 1-6 2-2 4, Lauren Stallworth 1-2 2-2 4, Chaunta Thomas 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 21-70 17-21 63.
Howard Payne 21 15 23 16 — 75
UTPB 15 11 16 21 — 63
3-Point goals — Howard Payne 13-24 (Harris 4, Janek 3, Ali 1, Garcia 3, Ibarra 1, Ward 1), UTPB: 4-24 (Hemmeline 1, Carter 2, Rogers 1) Total fouls — Howard Payne 16, UTPB 22. Fouled out — UTPB: Rogers. Technical fouls — None. Rebounds — Howard Payne 36 (Willis 10), UTPB (Hemmeline 10). Assists — Howard Payne 17 (Harris 5), UTPB 12 ( Rogers 5)
Posted: Tuesday, November 26, 2019 8:39 pm
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: UTPB falls to Howard Payne
The UTPB women’s basketball team came up short in its final nonconference game against Howard Payne, losing 75-63 Tuesday at Falcon Dome.
The Falcons fell to 4-3 overall for the season while Howard Payne moved to 2-2.
Howard Payne was led by Chelsey Harris who had 22 points total while Lily Janek put up 13 points for the Yellow Jackets.
UTPB was led by Lemia Ntor-Ue, who put up 16 points while Holly Hemmeline scored 13. Rory Carter added 11.
The Falcons will return to action Dec. 5 against Midwestern State in a Lone Star Conference game.
