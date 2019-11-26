WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: UTPB falls to Howard Payne

The UTPB women’s basketball team came up short in its final nonconference game against Howard Payne, losing 75-63 Tuesday at Falcon Dome.

The Falcons fell to 4-3 overall for the season while Howard Payne moved to 2-2.

Howard Payne was led by Chelsey Harris who had 22 points total while Lily Janek put up 13 points for the Yellow Jackets.

UTPB was led by Lemia Ntor-Ue, who put up 16 points while Holly Hemmeline scored 13. Rory Carter added 11.

The Falcons will return to action Dec. 5 against Midwestern State in a Lone Star Conference game.