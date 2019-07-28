GOLF: Hole-in-one helps propel Chavez to early lead at City Championship

Fresh off a Top 10 finish last week at the West Texas Amateur, former Permian golfer Jaden Chavez wanted to get off to a good start at the Men’s City Championship Friday at Ratliff Ranch Golf Links.

He did, shooting a 5-under-par 67 to take a one-stroke lead after the first round over Kelby Bridges. Luke Groves is third with a 69.

Chavez’s round was highlighted by an ace on the par 3 12th hole, hitting 8-iron that took one bounce short of the hole, climbed up the flag and dropped in.

“I didn’t see the ball go in at first,” Chavez said. “I saw people behind the green starting to celebrate and that’s when I realized that I made it.”

He added that it was one of those days where his game was clicking.

“There was just a little bit of everything working today,” he said. “I hit the driver pretty well and made some putts as well. I just kept it in play all day.”

The UTEP signee continued his hot start with birdies on 14 and 15 to get to 6-under for the day. But consecutive bogeys on 16 and 17 nearly derailed his round before he closed with a birdie on the Par 5 18th to end on a positive note.

“That was pretty important after those two bad bogeys,” he said. “I’ve been struggling to finish rounds recently and it was nice to end with a birdie there.”

While Chavez was making his run, others were trying to keep pace. Bridges, who was back competing in the city championship for the first time in five years, went bogey-free in his round.

“I hit nearly every fairway and green today,” Bridges said. “I birdied three of the Par 5s and basically played par golf all day. Everything was working well.”

One past city champion is also in the mix after the first day after battling back from a tough start.

Parker Beaty, the 2017 champion, was 3-over-par after 12 holes before making eagle on the Par 5 13th. He added birdies on 15 and 17 to shoot a 1-under round of 71 to stay within striking distance.

Beaty was grouped with Chavez and Kacy Groves and will be grouped with Chavez again Saturday.

“That eagle really helped me turn things around,” Beaty said. “After that 12th hole, I just wanted to try and get back to even par for the day.

“But after that 13th hole, that goal changed to get to one or two under and I was able to do that.”

Things proved to be a bit tougher for two-time city champion Ciro Baeza, who shot 74 to open his quest for a third city title.

“I just didn’t putt well today and that’s usually my strong suit,” he said. “I usually have good pace around the greens but I just didn’t do that today.”

With the championship flight going off earlier this morning, that gives the field a chance to turn around and regroup and try to get back in position for the last 18 holes.

“Getting off to a good start will be key tomorrow,” Beaty said. “I just have to make better decisions and better swings.”

“I’m just trying not to do too much differently,” Chavez said. “Maybe hit the ball a little bit better than I did today but aside from that, I’m not looking to change a whole lot.”

Danny Wyatt leads the senior flight of the tournament after shooting a one-over-par round of 73 to open up a two-shot lead over Tony Mullins and Damon Brumley. Defending champion Rick Sutherland sits in a tie for sixth with Mark Oliver after opening with a 78.

Garry Bittick leads the super senior flight with an even-par 72 and leads by five over Ev Rogers (77).