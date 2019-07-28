  • July 28, 2019

GOLF: Hole-in-one helps propel Chavez to early lead at City Championship

GOLF: Hole-in-one helps propel Chavez to early lead at City Championship

Leaderboard

2019 Men’s City Championship

At Ratliff Ranch Golf Links

Friday

First Round

Championship Flight

 1. Jaden Chavez, 67; 2. Kelby Bridges, 68; 3. Luke Groves, 69; 4. (tie) Parker Beaty, 71; and Sebastian Cruz, 71; 6. (tie) Austin Anderson, 72; and Bobby Florez, 72; 8. (tie) Derrick Pursley, 73; and Kevin Williams 73; 10. Ciro Baeza, 74; 11. Grayson Hardin, 77; 12. (tie) Kenneth Burnette, 78; and Michael Hodges, 78; 14. (tie) Zeke Chavarria, 79; Josh Hogan, 79; and Kavy Groves, 79; 17. (tie) Andrew Moroles, 80; Geno Montes, 80; 19. James Munn, 81; 20. Joe Hollowyay, 89; 21. Matthew Munoz, 95; 22. Caleb Pena, 101.

———

Senior Flight

1. Danny Wyatt, 73; 2. (tie) Tony Mullins, 75; and Damon Brumley, 75; 4. Derrill Eubanks, 76; 5. Monty Randell, 77; 6. (tie) Mark Oliver, 78; and Rick Sutherland, 78; 8. Chris Wyatt, 79; 9. Chuck Lee, 82; 10. (tie) Gerald Sterger, 83; and Calvin Jackson, 83; 12. (tie) Andy Lasater, 87; and Paul Anderson, 87; 14. Gary Smith, 93; 15. Jeff Randall, 96; 16. David W. James, 101.

———

Super Senior Flight

1. Gary Bittick, 72; 2. Ev Rogers, 77; 3. Robert Dickman, 80; 4. Ted Albrecht, 81; 5. Ronald Holder, 87; 6. Jerry Crane, 102.

———

First Flight

1. Scotty Pence, 75; 2. Phil Carrasco, 76; 3. Landon Hobbs, 77; 4. Steve Kemp, 78; 5. (tie) Matias Patino, 79; and Scott Murdock, 79; 7. Daniel Gray, 80; 8. Nelson Kimbrell, 81; 9. Larry Rimer, 82.

———

Second Flight

1. Carlos Baiza, 73; 2. Aaron Marquez, 74; 3. Jeff Mealey, 78; 4. Ivan Meraz, 80; 5. Kelly Evans, 80; 6. John McClellan, 83; 7. Sheldon Contreras, 92.

———

Third Flight

1. (tie) Eric Rodriguez, 79; and Bryan Teeters, 79; 3. Fred Camacho, 83; 4. Derrick Bush, 84; 5. Robert Courville, 85; 6. (tie) Kerry James, 87; and Armando Ybarra, 87; 8. Ross Duke, 90; 9. Chris Cardoza, wd.

Fourth Flight

1. Marty Slaton, 80; 2. Courtney Hallcy, 81; 3. (tie) Edgar Baiza, 82; and Reggie Robinson, 82; 5. (tie) Gabriel Urias, 85; and Ryan Sherman, 85; 7. Terry Shipman, 87; 8. Paul Harrelson, 89.

———

Fifth Flight

1. Roy Hernandez, 85; 2. Sterling Chelette, 88; Timothy Vaughn, 88; and Chris Lawson, 88; 5. (tie) Billy Barclay, 90; and Jamie Williams, 90; Frank Ordunez, 90; 8.Mike Ybarra, 95.3. Eduardo Corrales, NS.

———

Sixth Flight

1. Alonso Marquez, 85; 2. John Kren, 86; 3. (tie) Doug Fowler, 89; Oscar Hernandez, 89; and Tommy Shands, 89; 6. Luis Arzaga, 90; 7. Greg Hartsell, 95; 8. Guy Harmon, 97; 9. Edwin Tillinger, 105; 10. Shiloh Chandler, 130. 

Tee Times

Tee Times

Saturday

No. 1

7:30a.m.—Ted Albrecht, Ronald Holder, Jerry Crane

7:38 a.m.—Gary Bittick, Ev Rogers, Robert Dickman

7:47 a.m.—David W. James, Jeff Randall, Gary Smith, Paul Anderson

7:56 a.m.—Andy Lasater, Calvin Jackson, Gerald Steger, Chuck Lee

8:05 a.m.—Chris Wyatt, Rick Sutherland, Mark Oliver, Monty Randell

8:14 a.m.—Derrill Eubansk, Damon Brumley, Tony Mullins, Danny Wyatt

8:25 a.m.—Caleb Pena, Matthew Munoz, Joe Holloway

8:33 a.m.—James Munn, Geno Montes, Andrew Moroles

8:41 a.m.—Kacy Groves, Josh Hogan, Zeke Chavarria

8:49 a.m.—Michael Hodges, Kenneth Burnette, Grayson Hardin

8:57 a.m.—Ciro Baeza, Kevin Williams, Derrick Pursley

9:05 a.m.—Bobby Florez, Austin Anderson, Sebastian Cruz

9:13 a.m.—Parker Beaty, Luke Groves, Kelby Bridges, Jaden Chavez

9:25 a.m.—Larry Rimer, Nelson Kimbrell, Daniel Gray

9:33 a.m.—Scott Murdock, Matias Patino, Steve Kemp

9:41 a.m.—Landon Hobbs, Phil Carrasco, Scotty Pence

9:47 a.m.—Sheldon Contreras, John McClellan, Kelly Evans, Ivan Meraz

9:55 a.m.—Jeff Mealey, Aaron Marquez, Carlos Baiza

10:05 a.m.—Ross Duke, Armando Ybarra, Kerry James, Robert Courville

10:14 a.m.—Derrick Bush, Fred Camacho, Bryan Teeters, Eric Rodriguez

10:23 a.m.—Paul Harrelson, Terry Shipman, Ryan Sherman, Gabriel Urias

10:32 a.m.—Reggie Robinson, Edgar Baiza, Courtney Hallcy, Marty Slaton

10:45 a.m.—Mike Ybarra, Eduardo Corrales, Frank Ordunez

10:53 a.m.—Jamie Williams, Billy Barclay, Chris Lawson

11:01 a.m.—Timothy Vaughn, Sterling Chelette, Roy Hernandez

11:10 a.m.—Shiloh Chandler, Edwin Tillinger, Gary Harmon

11:18 a.m.—Greg Hartsell, Luis Arzaga, Tommy Shands

11:26 a.m.—Oscar Hernandez, Doug Fowler, John Kren, Alonso Marquez

 By Michael Bauer Mbauer@oaoa.com, 432-333-7772

Posted: Friday, July 26, 2019 7:24 pm

By Tony Venegas tvenegas@oaoa.com, 432-333-7649

Fresh off a Top 10 finish last week at the West Texas Amateur, former Permian golfer Jaden Chavez wanted to get off to a good start at the Men’s City Championship Friday at Ratliff Ranch Golf Links.

He did, shooting a 5-under-par 67 to take a one-stroke lead after the first round over Kelby Bridges. Luke Groves is third with a 69.

Chavez’s round was highlighted by an ace on the par 3 12th hole, hitting 8-iron that took one bounce short of the hole, climbed up the flag and dropped in.

“I didn’t see the ball go in at first,” Chavez said. “I saw people behind the green starting to celebrate and that’s when I realized that I made it.”

He added that it was one of those days where his game was clicking.

“There was just a little bit of everything working today,” he said. “I hit the driver pretty well and made some putts as well. I just kept it in play all day.”

The UTEP signee continued his hot start with birdies on 14 and 15 to get to 6-under for the day. But consecutive bogeys on 16 and 17 nearly derailed his round before he closed with a birdie on the Par 5 18th to end on a positive note.

“That was pretty important after those two bad bogeys,” he said. “I’ve been struggling to finish rounds recently and it was nice to end with a birdie there.”

While Chavez was making his run, others were trying to keep pace. Bridges, who was back competing in the city championship for the first time in five years, went bogey-free in his round.

“I hit nearly every fairway and green today,” Bridges said. “I birdied three of the Par 5s and basically played par golf all day. Everything was working well.”

One past city champion is also in the mix after the first day after battling back from a tough start.

Parker Beaty, the 2017 champion, was 3-over-par after 12 holes before making eagle on the Par 5 13th. He added birdies on 15 and 17 to shoot a 1-under round of 71 to stay within striking distance.

Beaty was grouped with Chavez and Kacy Groves and will be grouped with Chavez again Saturday.

“That eagle really helped me turn things around,” Beaty said. “After that 12th hole, I just wanted to try and get back to even par for the day.

“But after that 13th hole, that goal changed to get to one or two under and I was able to do that.”

Things proved to be a bit tougher for two-time city champion Ciro Baeza, who shot 74 to open his quest for a third city title.

“I just didn’t putt well today and that’s usually my strong suit,” he said. “I usually have good pace around the greens but I just didn’t do that today.”

With the championship flight going off earlier this morning, that gives the field a chance to turn around and regroup and try to get back in position for the last 18 holes.

“Getting off to a good start will be key tomorrow,” Beaty said. “I just have to make better decisions and better swings.”

“I’m just trying not to do too much differently,” Chavez said. “Maybe hit the ball a little bit better than I did today but aside from that, I’m not looking to change a whole lot.”

>> Senior Flights: Danny Wyatt leads the senior flight of the tournament after shooting a one-over-par round of 73 to open up a two-shot lead over Tony Mullins and Damon Brumley. Defending champion Rick Sutherland sits in a tie for sixth with Mark Oliver after opening with a 78.

Garry Bittick leads the super senior flight with an even-par 72 and leads by five over Ev Rogers (77).

