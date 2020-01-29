HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Permian Basin Scoreboard for Jan. 28

BOYS
Seminole 71, Monahans 38
MONAHANS
Jorge Alvarez 0 0-0 0, Bud Navarette 3 0-0 6, JJ Santilla 1 2-2 5, Brandon Sanchez 3 0-0 6, Thomas Bolin 2 0-0 6, Adrian Fletcher 4 2-2 11, Jamarcus Pickens 0 0-0 0, Trinton Davis 1 2-3 4. Totals 14 6-7 38.
SEMINOLE (18-9 Overall)
Elijah Beard 6 3-3 19, Kross Carter 1 0-0 2, Parker Freeman 2 0-0 4, Caden Cottrell 2 0-0 4, Brecken Swimmer 2 0-0 4, River Powers 2 0-0 5, Kaedyn Wade 3 0-0 6, Jaydee Reimer 0 0-0 0, Blake Hamblin 8 1-1 17. Totals 30 6-7 71.
Monahans............... 12.... 5 15 6 — 38
Seminole................. 14.. 20 22 15 — 71
3-Point goals — Monahans 4 (Bolin 2, Fletcher 1, Santillan 1), Seminole 5 (Beard 4, Powers 1). Total fouls — Monahans 12, Seminole 15. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — None.
Crane 71, Tornillo 58
TORNILLO (17-7 Overall, 3-1 District 3-3A)
Jesus Delgado 4 0-0 8, Owen Duarte 4 3-3 11, Jesse Gomez 0 1-3 1, Rigo Reyes 3 0-0 8, Bucky Hicks 6 0-1 13, Victor Valenzuela 3 1-2 8, Kenneth Morgan 4 1-2 9. Totals 24 6-11 58.
CRANE (18-3, 4-0)
Nate Suttle 0 0-0 0, Caleb Keppared 3 4-4 10, Brandon Cerna 5 1-2 13, Donny Bishop 8 2-4 22, Jorhan Velasco 4 0-0 12, Jaxon Willis 0 0-0 0, Ryan Hartman 4 4-6 12, Izak Aranda 0 0-0 0, Aldo Garcia 0 2-2 2. Totals 27 13-18 71
Tornillo................... 16.. 16 11 15 — 58
Crane...................... 23.. 11 15 22 — 71
3-Point goals — Tornillo 4 (Reyes 2, Hicks 1, Valenzuela 1), Crane 10 (Velasco 4, Bishop 4, Cerna 2). Total fouls — Tornillo 16, Crane 14. Fouled out — Tornillo: Reyes. Technical fouls — None
Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.