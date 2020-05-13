SCHOLAR ATHLETE SPONSORED BY ODESSA COLLEGE: Wink's multi-faceted Smith seemingly never slows down

If you name a sport or activity, there’s a good chance that Jonnah Smith has been involved in it at some point.

The senior from Wink finished fourth in her graduating class and had to balance plenty of activities on and off the field.

Smith ran he gauntlet athletically, participating in volleyball, basketball, tennis, track and field and cheerleading.

She says the biggest key for being able to achieve everything she did was staying organized and finding a good balance. It also helped that one of her biggest role models was helping her every step of the way.

“It was really interesting most of the time but it was probably better that way,” Smith said of her mother and coach, Wendy Ratliff. “I learned a lot more from her and to spend time before all this happened.

“She kept me on my toes because I couldn’t get away with anything.”

Ratliff is the current head girls basketball and tennis coach and assistant volleyball coach at Wink.

She’s proud of what her daughter accomplished athletically and how she handled everything in the classroom as well.

“She’s done exceptionally well and she’s a very humble kid,” Ratliff said. “She’s not arrogant; she’s lovable, loves her teammates and gives it all she’s got.

“I give all the credit to her. All her work and everything she’s done has been on her own. She’s very self-motivated.”

That ability to self-start has been key in recent weeks with schools closed since March. Smith added that she’s found it easier to work out on her own and manage her studies online since the shift to virtual learning took place.

What has been tough for Smith was not being able to finish out her athletic career at Wink.

She was working towards the goal of qualifying for state track and field championships for a third time and tennis for a fourth time before the UIL canceled the rest of the spring sports seasons.

Smith had already qualified for state cross country three times and was a key part of the volleyball team that qualified for the state tournament this past fall. She was also a three-time district MVP for basketball.

“It was really tough at first but it’s something I’m just adjusting to now and trying to wrap my head around everything,” she said. “Things are going to be okay. It’s just a little setback.”

Smith said that she’s excited for the chance to keep playing at the collegiate level and she is off to Hardin-Simmons University to play basketball and tennis. She also plans to study nursing as she continues with the next chapter of her life.

There have been a lot of great moments on and off the field for Smith during her time at Wink, yet one particular moment stands out. That moment came last year at the regional tennis tournament where she won the singles final to qualify for state.

“It was just very emotional,” she said. “It was really the first time I actually cried after I won. I jumped into my mom’s arms and it was just a great moment.”

>> Follow Tony Venegas on Twitter at @OA_TVenegas