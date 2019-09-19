HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Permian Basin Capsules for Sept. 20

ANDREWS MUSTANGS

AT SNYDER TIGERS

>> Time, Date, Place: 7 p.m. Friday, Tiger Stadium

>> Records: Andrews 2-1, Snyder 0-3

>> Last Week: Andrews def. Levelland, 44-19; Snyder lost to San Angelo Lake View, 32-19

>> Broadcast: AM-1360/FM-105.5 (Andrews)

>> Last Season: Andrews 48, Snyder 26

>> Notes: Snyder is going through some growing pains under new head coach Wes Wood, who was the quarterback when Muleshoe won the 2008 state championship with Andrews coach Ralph Mason as the offensive coordinator. It doesn’t get any easier for the Tigers as Andrews quarterback Brett Leach leads the Permian Basin with more than 1,000 yards passing in three games, while wide receiver Markeese Lawrence is coming off a 14-catch, 245-yard, five-touchdown performance against Levelland that saw him earn the Class 4A Ford Built Tough Player of the Week honors

PECOS EAGLES AT

BIG SPRING STEERS

>> Time, Date, Place: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Memorial Stadium

>> Records: Pecos 1-2, Big Spring 1-2

>> Last Week: Pecos lost to Seminole, 27-21; Big Spring def. Monahans, 21-13

>> Broadcast: AM-1400 (Pecos); AM-1400/FM-95.7/FM-106.3 (Big Spring)

>> Last Season: Big Spring 39, Pecos 20

>> Notes: In spite of the loss last week to Seminole, Pecos is creating some momentum and has a solid chance to even its record in the final nondistrict contest of the season for the Eagles.

FORT STOCKTON PANTHERS AT

SAN ANGELO LAKE VIEW CHIEFS

>> Time, Date, Place: 7 p.m. Friday, San Angelo Stadium

>> Records: Fort Stockton 3-0, Lake View 3-0

>> Last Week: Fort Stockton def. El Paso Riverside, 38-7; Lake View def. Snyder, 32-19

>> Broadcast: AM-860/FM-94.3 (Fort Stockton)

>> Last Season: Fort Stockton 34, Lake View 6

>> Notes: The Panthers make the long trip for face the Chiefs in a battle of unbeatens. Fort Stockton has been a quarterback-by-committee team early, with five different players throwing passes. One thing they have in common is finding wide receiver Derek Hernandez, who has 11 catches for 203 yards and two touchdowns. That yardage is good enough to place him third in the area rankings.

GREENWOOD RANGERS

AT SEMINOLE INDIANS

>> Time, Date, Place: 7 p.m. Friday, Wigwam Stadium

>> Records: Greenwood 3-0, Seminole 3-0

>> Last Week: Greenwood def. Shallowater 49-14; Seminole def. Pecos, 27-21

>> Broadcast: towntalkradio.com (Greenwood); FM-106.3 (Seminole)

>> Last Season: Greenwood 28, Seminole 21

>> Notes: Possessions will be at a premium for the visiting Rangers as the Indians’ ball-control, triple-option offense, led by quarterback Jarrett Bagwell, is content to move three or four yards at a time. Seminole has rushed for 921 yards in three games. … Greenwood has plenty of weapons, as well, with its quick-strike ability quickly putting opponents on their heels. Running back Trey Cross (43 carries, 466 yards, five touchdowns) and wide receiver Brody Ray (eight receptions, 202 yards, five touchdowns) are the catlysts.

MONAHANS LOBOES AT

MIDLAND CHRISTIAN MUSTANGS

>> Time, Date, Place: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Gordon Awtry Field

>> Records: Monahans 0-3, Midland Christian 1-2

>> Last Week: Monahans lost to Big Spring, 21-13; Midland Christian lost to Wall, 20-14

>> Broadcast: FM-98.3 (Monahans)

>> Last Season: Midland Christian 28, Monahans 7

>> Notes: Monahans continues to struggle as the Loboes adapt to new head coach Fred Staugh’s spread offense. … The host Mustangs are always tough at home and will be a formidable test.

CRANE GOLDEN CRANES AT

KERMIT YELLOW JACKETS

>> Time, Date, Place: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Walton Field

>> Records: Crane 3-0, Kermit 0-2

>> Last Week: Crane def. McCamey, 51-27; Kermit did not play

>> Broadcast: myelave.com (Crane); 98xfm.com (Pecos)

>> Last Season: Crane 21, Kermit 0

>> Notes: Crane quarterback Jaxon Willis (46 of 62 for 649 yards, seven touchdowns, one interception) is the third-ranked passer in the Permian Basin. That is not a typo and it’s going to be the norm as the Golden Cranes have come out flying under new head coach Jeff Cordell. Wide receivers Donny Bishop (10-198-2) and Major Martin (11-186-1) are among the Top 10 in the area, as well. … Kermit did not play last week, but the Yellow Jackets also have a pair of offensive weapons in quarterback Arturo Gonzalez (36-60-646, five TDs, one interception) and wide receiver Daniel Ramirez (9-182-2). Gonzalez sits one spot below Willis in the stats and Ramirez is 10th in the area. If Kermit’s defense can find a way to slow down Crane, the Yellow Jackets have a chance.

ALPINE FIGHTIN’ BUCKS

AT WINK WILDCATS

>> Time, Date, Place: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Wildcat Field

>> Records: Alpine 1-2, Wink 1-2

>> Last Week: Alpine lost to Denver City, 27-12; Wink lost to Coahoma, 55-22

>> Broadcast: AM-1240 (Alpine); west11sports.com (Wink)

>> Last Season: Wink 21, Alpine 20

>> Notes: Another matchup of two teams trying to move back in the right direction. … The Fightin’ Bucks have lost two in a two after a solid season-opening victory and it looks as if Jayden Canaba has taken control of the quarterbacking duties, which isn’t a bad thing as it allows Aaron Fellows more opportunities offensively. … Wink is led by quarterback Nick Gray (29-44-344, 0 TDs, two interceptions) and running back Zachary Rosas (40-171-3). Matthew Rosas is the favored target, catching 14 passes for 181 yards so far this season.

ANTHONY WILDCATS AT

VAN HORN EAGLES

>> Time, Date, Place: 6:30 p.m. Friday, Eagle Stadium

>> Records: Anthony 1-1, Van Horn 1-2

>> Last Week: Anthony def. Tornillo, 39-6; Van Horn lost to Christoval, 43-14

>> Broadcast: None.

>> Last Season: Van Horn 45, Anthony 35

>> Notes: Last week against Christoval, the Eagles were quickly down three touchdowns and could never recover. Running back Joshua Mendez (77 carries, 418 yards) is third in the area, while quarterback Jermaine Corralez (23-63-397, six TDs, six interceptions) is seventh.

McCAMEY BADGERS AT

REAGAN COUNTY OWLS

>> Time, Date, Place: 7:30 p.m. Friday, James H. Bird Memorial Stadium, Big Lake

>> Records: McCamey 1-2, Reagan County 0-3

>> Last Week: McCamey lost to Crane, 51-27; Reagan County lost to Ozona, 36-0

>> Broadcast: None.

>> Last Season: McCamey 28, Reagan County 22

>> Notes: The Badgers faced Coahoma and Crane in back-to-back weeks and struggled against both, but this team is better than its record indicates. Quarterback Ivan Rubio (36-65-518, four TDs, four INTs) is among the Top 10 in the area, as is running back Noah Torres (69-251-3). A solid performance will get the Badgers back on track.

ELDORADO EAGLES

AT IRAAN BRAVES

>> Time, Date, Place: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Brave Stadium

>> Records: Eldorado 2-1, Iraan 0-3

>> Last Week: Eldorado def. Bracketville, 46-22; Iraan lost to Menard, 48-20

>> Broadcast: None.

>> Last Season: Iraan 12, Eldorado 8

>> Notes: The Braves have struggled, having been outscored 193-26 through three weeks. Led by Kyler Miller, Alex DeHoyos and Dylan Kent, Iraan is trying to get things back under control as it heads toward district play and the postseason.

IMMANUEL CHR. WARRIORS

AT MARFA SHORTHORNS

>> Time, Date, Place: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Martin Field

>> Records: Immanuel Christian 0-3, Marfa 0-3

>> Last Week: Immanuel Christian forfeited to West Texas Home School, 1-0; Marfa lost to Barksdale Nueces Canyon, 45-0

>> Broadcast: None.

>> Last Season: Did not play

>> Notes: The Shorthorns have a chance to turn their season around after making the long trip to Camp Wood last week to face Nueces Canyon. Jared Fuentez and Levi Hinojos lead the team.

FORT HANCOCK MUSTANGS

AT FORT DAVIS INDIANS

>> Time, Date, Place: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Bart Coan Field

>> Records: Fort Hancock 0-2, Fort Davis 3-0

>> Last Week: Fort Hancock did not play; Fort Davis def. Sierra Blanca, 58-28

>> Broadcast: FM-92.7 (Alpine)

>> Last Season: Fort Davis 53, Fort Hancock 12

>> Notes: The Indians look to keep an unblemished record when they return to Bart Coan Field after a road trip last week up Interstate 10. … It’s been a balanced attack for Fort Davis as seven different players have found the end zone through three games. Oscar Morales and Jack Lanpher lead the scoring with four touchdowns each, with quarterback Damien Tercero having thrown six touchdown passes as well.

BALMORHEA BEARS

VS. McLEAN TIGERS

>> Time, Date, Place: 6 p.m. Friday, Coyote Stadium, Gail

>> Records: Balmorhea 3-0, McLean 3-0

>> Last Week: Balmorhea def. Garden City, 68-22; McLean def. Johnson County Sports Association, 67-6

>> Broadcast: http://listen.samcloud.com/w/81748/Coyote-Country-Radio

>> Last Season: McLean 56, Balmorhea 0

>> Notes: This could be a state semifinal matchup with the quality of the programs. … The Bears have put up 204 points through three games and are ranked No. 2 in the state in the Class 1A Division I poll and Coach Vance Jones will have his team ready to go. … The Tigers are ranked fifth in the state and have scored 207 points in their trio of victories. … The game is at Borden County High School, which is 209 miles from Balmorhea and 213 miles from McLean.

GARDEN CITY BEARKATS AT

BUENA VISTA LONGHORNS

>> Time, Date, Place: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Longhorn Stadium, Imperial

>> Records: Garden City 2-1, Buena Vista 1-2

>> Last Week: Garden City lost to Balmorhea, 68-22; Buena Vista lost to Rankin, 54-0

>> Broadcast: None.

>> Last Season: Garden City 46, Buena Vista 0

>> Notes: Garden City dropped from ninth to 20th in the state after it lost last week. … The Longhorns are still trying to duplicate their opening-week success, having dropped two in a row.

GRANDFALLS-ROYALTY

COWBOYS AT GRADY WILDCATS

>> Time, Date, Place: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Wildcat Stadium, Lenorah

>> Records: Grandfalls-Royalty 3-0, Grady 2-1

>> Last Week: Grandfalls-Royalty def. El Paso Faith Christian, 71-20; Grady def. Silverton, 73-44

>> Broadcast: None.

>> Last Season: Grady 46, Grandfalls-Royalty 14

>> Notes: The Cowboys have been prolific on offense this season, averaging 70.6 points per game. … Grandfalls-Royalty finds itself ranked fifth in the state in the Class 1A Division II poll.