  • September 8, 2019

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: UTPB caps perfect week with sweep - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: UTPB caps perfect week with sweep

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Sunday, September 8, 2019 7:51 pm

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: UTPB caps perfect week with sweep Odessa American oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7787 Odessa American

The UTPB volleyball team capped a perfect opening week with a sweep of visiting Fort Lewis, 25-22, 25-21, 25-17, Sunday at the Falcon Dome.

Stephanie Sanchez led the Falcons (4-0) with a match-high 11 kills, with Aquincia Strambler adding 10 in the victory.

Analise Lucio had 24 assists.

Chandler Karr had eight kills to lead Fort Lewis (2-3).

Posted in , , , on Sunday, September 8, 2019 7:51 pm. | Tags: , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
88°
Humidity: 34%
Winds: SSE at 16mph
Feels Like: 88°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 97°/Low 72°
Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm. Lows overnight in the low 70s.

monday

weather
High 88°/Low 69°
Showers and thunderstorms late. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 60s.

tuesday

weather
High 82°/Low 69°
Scattered thunderstorms possible. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the upper 60s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7670 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]