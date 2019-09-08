Ben Powell
UTPB-Westminster Volleyball
UTPB's Stephanie Sanchez swings for a kill attempt during the Falcons' match against Westminster College on Sept. 6 at the Falcon Dome.
Posted: Sunday, September 8, 2019 7:51 pm
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: UTPB caps perfect week with sweep
Odessa American
oasports@oaoa.com
432-333-7787
Odessa American
The UTPB volleyball team capped a perfect opening week with a sweep of visiting Fort Lewis, 25-22, 25-21, 25-17, Sunday at the Falcon Dome.
Stephanie Sanchez led the Falcons (4-0) with a match-high 11 kills, with Aquincia Strambler adding 10 in the victory.
Analise Lucio had 24 assists.
Chandler Karr had eight kills to lead Fort Lewis (2-3).
