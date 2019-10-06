COLLEGE FOOTBALL: UTPB gives away a victory to Western New Mexico

SILVER CITY, N.M. UTPB was its own worst enemy against Western New Mexico.

The Falcons turned the ball over seven times and the host Mustangs used those gifts to their advantage to earn a 47-28 victory in Lone Star Conference play Saturday at Ben Altimirano Field.

Western New Mexico (1-4 overall, 1-1 in conference) scored 33 points off the turnovers to snap a 16-game losing streak.

UTPB (2-3, 0-3) lost four fumbles, had three passes intercepted and watched as the Mustangs blocked a punt and returned it for a touchdown just 1:36 into the game.

UTPB quarterback Caleb Leake, who replaced starter Clayton Roberts, finished with 166 yards rushing on 16 carries, including an 88-yard touchdown run in the third quarter to keep the Falcons within two scores.

Leake and Roberts combined to go 13-of-31 passing for 178 yards and one touchdown, with the three interceptions. UTPB outgained the Mustangs 423-309 in total yardage.