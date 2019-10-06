  • October 6, 2019

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: UTPB gives away a victory to Western New Mexico - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: UTPB gives away a victory to Western New Mexico

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Saturday, October 5, 2019 11:36 pm

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: UTPB gives away a victory to Western New Mexico Odessa American oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7787 Odessa American

SILVER CITY, N.M. UTPB was its own worst enemy against Western New Mexico.

The Falcons turned the ball over seven times and the host Mustangs used those gifts to their advantage to earn a 47-28 victory in Lone Star Conference play Saturday at Ben Altimirano Field.

Western New Mexico (1-4 overall, 1-1 in conference) scored 33 points off the turnovers to snap a 16-game losing streak.

UTPB (2-3, 0-3) lost four fumbles, had three passes intercepted and watched as the Mustangs blocked a punt and returned it for a touchdown just 1:36 into the game.

UTPB quarterback Caleb Leake, who replaced starter Clayton Roberts, finished with 166 yards rushing on 16 carries, including an 88-yard touchdown run in the third quarter to keep the Falcons within two scores.

Leake and Roberts combined to go 13-of-31 passing for 178 yards and one touchdown, with the three interceptions. UTPB outgained the Mustangs 423-309 in total yardage.

Posted in , , , on Saturday, October 5, 2019 11:36 pm. | Tags: , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
71°
Humidity: 52%
Winds: N at 6mph
Feels Like: 71°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 93°/Low 63°
Mainly clear. Lows overnight in the low 60s.

sunday

weather
High 92°/Low 53°
Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the low 50s.

monday

weather
High 74°/Low 52°
Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 50s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7670 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]