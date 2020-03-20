LOOKING BACK: March 21 memories

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Odessa American will feature some historical highlights for those of you having sports withdrawal during this unexpected hiatus from local, college and professional sports. Happy reading!

>> 1965: On this date, OA staff writers Marvin Ellis and Bob Dillon were busy recapping all the action from the West Texas Relays at W.T. Barrett Stadium. Plenty of records were broken as collegiate and high school programs from around the state converged on the Permian Basin. … The Odessa College, Odessa High, Permian and Ector High School baseball teams also were in action, earning key victories.

>> 1973: Odessa boxer James Cleveland traveled to the National Golden Gloves Tournament in Lowell, Mass., where he was defeated by Chuck Davey in the lightweight division. … The Odessa High and Midland Lee baseball teams met in a district game that ended up not meaning a thing as the game was called because of darkness, with the teams forced to start from the beginning. OHS held a 6-4 lead when umpired stopped the proceedings.

>> 1991: The Odessa College men’s basketball team managed to hold off John A. Logan College in the first round of the NJCAA National Championship Tournament in Tyler. … The District 4-5A girls golf round-robin took place at Odessa Country Club with San Angelo Central finishing the first round at the top of the team standings. … Three boxers from the area — Jackie Benitez, Roy Juarez and Edward Lara — competed at the State Golden Gloves Tournament in Fort Worth.

>> 2000: The Odessa Jackalopes lost to the Odessa College women’s basketball team in a charity basketball game at the OC Sports Center. The event was to support Easter Seals and the Odessa College Scholarship Fund. … The Midland Lee boys soccer team lost its place in the 5A state playoffs after it was discovered that the Rebels had used an ineligible player in a game against Midland High. The player had been ruled out due to a card suspension.