  • April 17, 2020

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Chris Hoad hoping to get a shot at the NFL - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Chris Hoad hoping to get a shot at the NFL

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Friday, April 17, 2020 5:30 pm

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Chris Hoad hoping to get a shot at the NFL By Lee Scheide lscheide@oaoa.com, 432-333-7703 Odessa American

The only thing Chris Hoad really wants is a chance.

He would love to hear his name spoken into the microphone during any of the three days of the upcoming National Football League draft, just like any other player wanting to make the leap from college to the professional ranks.

Hoad, however, is looking at the seven-round spectacle analytically, much the same way he prepared during his four seasons with the UTPB football program.

Known for intense preparation on and off the field, he is leaving no stone unturned heading into the biggest week of his journey.

“I was down in Austin training for pro days and we went through a couple different scenarios,” he said. “We had a couple things fall through due to everything shutting down, so we did a virtual pro day where everything was recorded, cut into one video and then sent out to scouts.

“We’ve gotten some good feedback from a few different teams, so we’ll see what happens with the draft. I’m trying to sneak into the late rounds as a small-school guy, especially not coming from a well-established program.”

Hoad, like everyone affected by the coronavirus pandemic, has been forced to adapt his schedule to get in the work necessary to keep himself in shape and get his video into the hands of the NFL scouts.

Taking lessons learned throughout life, he has been able to stay focused on seeing a childhood dream realized in the next 10 days and is happy with the way things have gone to this point.

“Everything worked out as well as it could have,” he said. “Kind of through the years, I’ve pretty much trained to adapt to adversity; whenever something changed, figure it out and go from there.

“I try to keep my schedule the same, as normal as possible, just adapt and roll with the punches.”

Hoad came to the Falcons from Leander and it was quickly apparent that his ability and football acumen were destined to make him one of the leaders of the Falcons’ fledgling program.

When he stepped off the field in November for the final time, he was the current active leader in career tackles with 528, tops across all NCAA divisions.

He had 157 tackles in 2019, including 24 against Angelo State, a career-best and school single-game record.

“My strongest suit is just playing football,” he said. “When I do get an opportunity, I’m going to make the most of it.

“This is pretty exciting and nerve wracking. As a kid, this is always what I wanted to do; it’s pretty surreal.”

Contact Lee Scheide on Twitter @OALeeScheide, on Facebook at OA Lee Scheide, or call 432-333-7703.

Posted in , , , on Friday, April 17, 2020 5:30 pm. | Tags: , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
59°
Humidity: 43%
Winds: ENE at 11mph
Feels Like: 57°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 59°/Low 44°
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the mid 40s.

saturday

weather
High 79°/Low 56°
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the mid 50s.

sunday

weather
High 83°/Low 53°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 50s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]