COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Chris Hoad hoping to get a shot at the NFL

The only thing Chris Hoad really wants is a chance.

He would love to hear his name spoken into the microphone during any of the three days of the upcoming National Football League draft, just like any other player wanting to make the leap from college to the professional ranks.

Hoad, however, is looking at the seven-round spectacle analytically, much the same way he prepared during his four seasons with the UTPB football program.

Known for intense preparation on and off the field, he is leaving no stone unturned heading into the biggest week of his journey.

“I was down in Austin training for pro days and we went through a couple different scenarios,” he said. “We had a couple things fall through due to everything shutting down, so we did a virtual pro day where everything was recorded, cut into one video and then sent out to scouts.

“We’ve gotten some good feedback from a few different teams, so we’ll see what happens with the draft. I’m trying to sneak into the late rounds as a small-school guy, especially not coming from a well-established program.”

Hoad, like everyone affected by the coronavirus pandemic, has been forced to adapt his schedule to get in the work necessary to keep himself in shape and get his video into the hands of the NFL scouts.

Taking lessons learned throughout life, he has been able to stay focused on seeing a childhood dream realized in the next 10 days and is happy with the way things have gone to this point.

“Everything worked out as well as it could have,” he said. “Kind of through the years, I’ve pretty much trained to adapt to adversity; whenever something changed, figure it out and go from there.

“I try to keep my schedule the same, as normal as possible, just adapt and roll with the punches.”

Hoad came to the Falcons from Leander and it was quickly apparent that his ability and football acumen were destined to make him one of the leaders of the Falcons’ fledgling program.

When he stepped off the field in November for the final time, he was the current active leader in career tackles with 528, tops across all NCAA divisions.

He had 157 tackles in 2019, including 24 against Angelo State, a career-best and school single-game record.

“My strongest suit is just playing football,” he said. “When I do get an opportunity, I’m going to make the most of it.

“This is pretty exciting and nerve wracking. As a kid, this is always what I wanted to do; it’s pretty surreal.”