COLLEGE BASKETBALL: UTPB to compete in season-opening tournament

The UTPB men’s basketball team will head west to begin its 2019-20 season, being selected as one of four teams to compete in the CCA Division II Tip Off Classic in Orange, Calif.

The Falcons will begin the season playing three games in as many days at Santiago Canyon College, beginning with a matchup against Concordia Irvine (Calif.) on Nov. 1. UTPB will also face Ferris State (Mich.) Nov. 2 before closing the weekend out against Wayne State (Neb.) College Nov. 3.