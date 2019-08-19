  • August 19, 2019

TEXAS LEAGUE BASEBALL: RockHounds win in extra innings

TEXAS LEAGUE BASEBALL: RockHounds win in extra innings

Line Score

RockHounds 7, Hooks 6 (10)

 

Midland....... 005. 000   001 1 —       7     10        2

C. Christi....... 002. 300  010 0— 6  13        0

Brian Howard, Wandisson Charles (5), Zack Erwin (7), Jesus Zambrano (9) and Collin Theroux, Cooper Goldby (10). Yohan Ramirez, Willy Collado (3), Chad Donato (6), Colin McKee (10) and Chuckie Robinson. W — Zambrano (4-0). L — Donato (2-2). 2B — Midland: Edwin Diaz, Tyler Ramirez. Corpus Christi: Jake Adams 2, J.J. Matijevic. HR — Midland: Mikey White (9). Corpus Christi: Bryan De La Cruz (2).

Records — Midland 62-63. Corpus Christi 61-64.

Standings

Texas League

 

North Division

                                   W              L   Pct.         GB

x-Arkansas (Mariners)      31           25  .554           —

Tulsa (Dodgers)                     31           25  .554           —

Springfield (Cardinals)       26           30  .464             5

NW Arkansas (Royals)       20           35  .365      10½

South Division

                                        W              L   Pct.         GB

x-Amarillo (Padres)             32           24  .571           —

Corpus Christi (Astros)        28           28  .500             4

Midland (Athletics)              28           28  .500             4

Frisco (Rangers)                    27           28  .491         4½

x-won first-half division championship

———

Sunday, Aug. 18

Northwest Arkansas 9, Tulsa 8, 10 innings

Midland 7, Corpus Christi 6, 10 innings

Arkansas 7, Springfield 1

Amarillo 2, Frisco 0

Monday, Aug. 19

No games scheduled

Tuesday, Aug. 20

Northwest Arkansas at Midland, 6:30 p.m.

Springfield at Frisco, 7:05 p.m.

Amarillo at Tulsa, 7:05 p.m.

Corpus Christi at Arkansas, 7:10 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 21

Northwest Arkansas at Midland, 6:30 p.m.

Springfield at Frisco, 7:05 p.m.

Amarillo at Tulsa, 7:05 p.m.

Corpus Christi at Arkansas, 7:10 p.m.

CORPUS CHRISTI Tyler Ramirez delivered a pinch-hit two-out RBI double to break a tie as the Midland RockHounds defeated the Corpus Christi Hooks 7-6 in 10 innings Sunday at Whataburger Field.

The RockHounds (62-63) earned a much-needed series win over the Hooks (61-64) to stay in the race for the second half. Midland is four games behind Amarillo with 14 games remaining.

Midland used a five-run third inning to jump out to a big lead before Corpus Christi answered with two runs in the bottom of the frame and three more runs in the fourth to even things up.

Mikey White finished 3 for 5 with a home run and three RBIs to lead Midland while Dan Gamache and Chase Calabuig each went 2 for 5.

Midland is off Monday before starting the final home stand of the season against Northwest Arkansas at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Security Bank Ballpark.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

