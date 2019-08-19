TEXAS LEAGUE BASEBALL: RockHounds win in extra innings

CORPUS CHRISTI Tyler Ramirez delivered a pinch-hit two-out RBI double to break a tie as the Midland RockHounds defeated the Corpus Christi Hooks 7-6 in 10 innings Sunday at Whataburger Field.

The RockHounds (62-63) earned a much-needed series win over the Hooks (61-64) to stay in the race for the second half. Midland is four games behind Amarillo with 14 games remaining.

Midland used a five-run third inning to jump out to a big lead before Corpus Christi answered with two runs in the bottom of the frame and three more runs in the fourth to even things up.

Mikey White finished 3 for 5 with a home run and three RBIs to lead Midland while Dan Gamache and Chase Calabuig each went 2 for 5.

Midland is off Monday before starting the final home stand of the season against Northwest Arkansas at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Security Bank Ballpark.