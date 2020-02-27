HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Odessa High, Permian set for crosstown rematch

Beginning the second half of district play, both the Odessa High and the Permian soccer teams are trying not to get too complacent.

The Bronchos, who currently sit at the top of the District 2-6A standings, know that one game with dropped points can potentially ruin their bid for another district crown.

The Panthers, who are currently fourth, understand that anything but a win can damage their playoff bid.

Both teams begin the final stretch of the season with their second crosstown rivalry meeting at 7:30 Friday at Ratliff Stadium.

“This game is always tough because it’s a rivalry,” Odessa High head coach Eliseo Ortiz said. “It doesn’t matter what year it is. It’s tough and it’s also exciting.”

The Bronchos (12-5-3 overall, 4-0-1 in district 2-6A) remain at the top of the standings with 18 points, just four ahead of second place Midland High (11-3-4, 3-1-1).

While the Bronchos took the bragging rights in their last meeting with Permian, winning 7-3, Ortiz knows nothing is guaranteed.

“Just because we won the last time doesn’t mean the goals will come again the next time around,” Ortiz said. “We can’t take them for granted. Anything can happen in soccer and one game can make a huge difference.”

The Panthers (5-9-3, 2-3-0) now sit in playoff territory, currently in fourth place. They remained tied on points with Midland Lee at eight, but Permian won the first meeting with Midland Lee, 2-0.

“We know it’s going to be a tough game,” Permian head coach Luis Carmona said. “We have to take care of what we can take care of. We need to focus on ourselves and try to get some points.”

The Panthers will be looking to capitalize after recording a 3-0 win over Amarillo Tascosa on Feb. 21 to end the first half of district play.

“I think our work week was better than it was before,” Carmona said. “On defense, I think we’re more sound in the back. We’ve also been creating chances, too.”

Defending, however, has been a concern at times for the Panthers, allowing seven goals against Odessa High and five against Wolfforth Frenship.

“Obviously, the defense from that last game (against OHS) was a big concern and our effort,” Carmona said. “We’ve been working as a team and the guys I think will be ready on Friday night.”

The Bronchos’ only dropped points in district play came in a 1-1 draw against the Bulldogs.

They finished the first round of district games with a 2-0 win over Lee.

“I’m happy with the boys because they’ve been giving their best effort and because of that you can see improvement in every game,” Ortiz said. “Every game has been a challenge and there’s always an opportunity to learn a different lesson in each game.”