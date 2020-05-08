  • May 8, 2020

COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Odessa College adds Permian graduate Harkrider as transfer

COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Odessa College adds Permian graduate Harkrider as transfer

Posted: Friday, May 8, 2020 5:42 pm

OA sports oasports@oaoa.com

Permian graduate Hunter Harkrider will join the Odessa College softball program for the 2020-21 season, the Lady Wranglers announced Friday.

Harkrider is transferring from UT Tyler, where she played in six games for the Patriots before the COVID-19 pandemic curtailed the rest of the season.

Harkrider was a three-year varsity starter for the Lady Panthers. She is the 13th addition to the program for the upcoming season.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , on Friday, May 8, 2020 5:42 pm.

