COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Odessa College adds Permian graduate Harkrider as transfer

Permian graduate Hunter Harkrider will join the Odessa College softball program for the 2020-21 season, the Lady Wranglers announced Friday.

Harkrider is transferring from UT Tyler, where she played in six games for the Patriots before the COVID-19 pandemic curtailed the rest of the season.

Harkrider was a three-year varsity starter for the Lady Panthers. She is the 13th addition to the program for the upcoming season.