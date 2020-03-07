COLLEGE BASEBALL: Wranglers sweep Frank Phillips College

Odessa College logo
GAME 1 (5 INNINGS)
Odessa College 044 12 — 11 12 0
Frank Phillips 000 01 — 1 2 1
Collin Horton and Giulio Monello. Branden Boytko, Hector Santana (4) and Ricardo Leonett. W — Horton. L — Boytko. 2B — Odessa College: TJ Tomlinson, Daniel Monti. 3B — Odessa College: Sean Stephens. HR — Leonett.
GAME 2
Odessa 023 300 3 — 11 7 0
FPC 000 003 0 — 3 6 5
Nick Ellis, Bradden Kennard (6) and Giulio Monello. Nick Flores, Vaughn Shields (4), Conley Strange (7) and Logan Fleming. W — Ellis. L — Flores. 2B — Odessa College: TJ Tomlinson; FPC: Yadier Medina, Santiago Sandoval. 3B — Odessa College: Sean Stephens. HR — Odessa College: Lenin Ashby.
Records — Odessa College 16-2, 2-0; Frank Phillips College 7-9, 0-2.
BORGER The Odessa College baseball team opened WJCAC play with a sweep of Friday's doubleheader at Frank Phillips College, winning 11-1 and 11-3.
In the first game, which ended in five innings on the run rule, the Wranglers (16-2 overall, 2-0 WJCAC) broke it open with four runs in both the second and thirds innings. T.J. Tomlinson was 4 for 4 with a double and three RBIs, while Sean Stephens was 2 for 2 with a triple and two RBIs and Daniel Monti was 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs. Collin Horton struck out 10 over five innings while allowing a run on two hits.
In the nightcap, which ended in seven innings on the run rule, Odessa College built an 8-0 lead through four innings. Lenin Ashby homered and drove in five runs, while Stephens had a triple and three RBIs. Nick Ellis pitched 5.2 innings for the win, giving up two earned runs on five hits. He walked three and struck out three.
