  • March 7, 2020

COLLEGE BASEBALL: Wranglers sweep Frank Phillips College - Odessa American: Sports

COLLEGE BASEBALL: Wranglers sweep Frank Phillips College

Linescore

Odessa College 11-11,

Frank Phillips College 1-3

GAME 1 (5 INNINGS)

Odessa College 044 12 — 11 12 0

Frank Phillips 000 01 — 1 2 1

Collin Horton and Giulio Monello. Branden Boytko, Hector Santana (4) and Ricardo Leonett. W — Horton. L — Boytko. 2B — Odessa College: TJ Tomlinson, Daniel Monti. 3B — Odessa College: Sean Stephens. HR — Leonett.

———

GAME 2

Odessa 023 300 3 — 11 7 0

FPC 000 003 0 — 3 6 5

Nick Ellis, Bradden Kennard (6) and Giulio Monello. Nick Flores, Vaughn Shields (4), Conley Strange (7) and Logan Fleming. W — Ellis. L — Flores. 2B — Odessa College: TJ Tomlinson; FPC: Yadier Medina, Santiago Sandoval. 3B — Odessa College: Sean Stephens. HR — Odessa College: Lenin Ashby.

Records — Odessa College 16-2, 2-0; Frank Phillips College 7-9, 0-2.

Posted: Friday, March 6, 2020 8:48 pm

COLLEGE BASEBALL: Wranglers sweep Frank Phillips College OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

BORGER The Odessa College baseball team opened WJCAC play with a sweep of Friday's doubleheader at Frank Phillips College, winning 11-1 and 11-3.

In the first game, which ended in five innings on the run rule, the Wranglers (16-2 overall, 2-0 WJCAC) broke it open with four runs in both the second and thirds innings. T.J. Tomlinson was 4 for 4 with a double and three RBIs, while Sean Stephens was 2 for 2 with a triple and two RBIs and Daniel Monti was 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs. Collin Horton struck out 10 over five innings while allowing a run on two hits.

In the nightcap, which ended in seven innings on the run rule, Odessa College built an 8-0 lead through four innings. Lenin Ashby homered and drove in five runs, while Stephens had a triple and three RBIs. Nick Ellis pitched 5.2 innings for the win, giving up two earned runs on five hits. He walked three and struck out three.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , on Friday, March 6, 2020 8:48 pm. | Tags: , ,

