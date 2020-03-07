COLLEGE BASEBALL: Wranglers sweep Frank Phillips College

BORGER The Odessa College baseball team opened WJCAC play with a sweep of Friday's doubleheader at Frank Phillips College, winning 11-1 and 11-3.

In the first game, which ended in five innings on the run rule, the Wranglers (16-2 overall, 2-0 WJCAC) broke it open with four runs in both the second and thirds innings. T.J. Tomlinson was 4 for 4 with a double and three RBIs, while Sean Stephens was 2 for 2 with a triple and two RBIs and Daniel Monti was 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs. Collin Horton struck out 10 over five innings while allowing a run on two hits.

In the nightcap, which ended in seven innings on the run rule, Odessa College built an 8-0 lead through four innings. Lenin Ashby homered and drove in five runs, while Stephens had a triple and three RBIs. Nick Ellis pitched 5.2 innings for the win, giving up two earned runs on five hits. He walked three and struck out three.