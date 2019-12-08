NORTH AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE: Jackalopes fall to Bulls

The Odessa Jackalopes ended getting swept by the Amarillo Bulls in this weekend’s two-game series, losing 9-2 Saturday in North American Hockey League action at Ector County Coliseum.

Coming off a 7-2 loss to the Bulls from Friday, the Jackalopes were once again held to only two goals in Saturday night’s contest while the Bulls had no trouble putting the puck in the net.

Amarillo took a 4-1 lead after the first period before scoring two more in the second and adding three more in the third. The Jackalopes’ second goal of the game came in the third period from Ben Thomas.

The Bulls outshot the Jackalopes 49-25.

With the win, the Bulls (18-5-1-2) remain in second place with 39 points in the NAHL South Division standings behind Lone Star while the Jackalopes (7-17-1-1) remain in sixth place with 16 points.