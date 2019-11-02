  • November 2, 2019

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Odessa College takes opener over Arizona Western

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Odessa College takes opener over Arizona Western

Odessa College 91, Arizona Western 81

ODESSA COLLEGE (1-0)

Tavon Jones 2-10 11-12 15, Tauriawn Knight 5-7 5-6 15, Joe Kasperzyk 7-10 4-4 22, Mam Ayuel 2-2 1-2 5, Nate Lemons 3-3 2-2 9, Alphousseyni Diedhiou 0-0 0-0 0, Azubuike Nwankwo 1-2 0-2 2, Isaiah Turner 5-9 0-2 11, Kareem Welch 1-3 0-0 3, David Ward 1-2 1-2 3, Lino Manhom 0-0 0-0 0, Victor Rosario 2-4 2-4 6, Jayscon Bernal 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-52 23-30 91.

ARIZONA WESTERN (0-1)

Cash Williams 1-2 0-0 1, Jordan Green 5-10 1-1 13, Gio Nelson 4-9 3-5 13, Jalen Townsell 8-13 2-2 23, Daniel Kiely 1-4 0-0 2, Pharoh Allah 7-9 7-13 22, Lawrence Long 0-1 0-0 0, Tyrell Tidey 0-1 0-0 0, Solomon Fernander 0-1 0-0 0, Christos Hadjicostas 0-1 0-0 0, James Dunlop 2-2 2-2 6. Totals 28-53 15-23 81.

Halftime — Odessa College 51, Arizona Western 32. 3-Point goals — Odessa College 10-22 (Jones 0-4, Knight 0-1, Kasperzyk 4-7, Lemons 1-1, Turner 1-1, Welch 1-2, Ward 1-2, Rosario 2-4). Arizona Western 10-19 (Green 2-2, Nelson 2-4, Townsell 5-7, Kiely 0-2, Allah 1-2, Long 0-1, Hadjicostas 0-1). Total fouls — Odessa College 23 Arizona Western 19. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — None. Rebounds — Odessa College 34 (Jones 7), Arizona Western 21 (Nelson 8). Assists — Odessa College 16 (Knight 6), Arizona Western 15 (Kiely 7).

EDMOND, OKLA. The Odessa College men’s basketball team opened its 2019-2020 season with a 91-81 victory against Arizona Western at the NJCAA Elite 8 Showcase Friday at Oklahoma Christian University’s Hamilton Field House.

Joe Kasperzyk led the way for the Wranglers (1-0), finishing with a team-high 22 points to go with four steals and three assists.

Tavon Jones and Tauriawn Knight both added 15 points for Odessa College and Isaiah Turner had 11. Jones also had seven rebounds and Knight had six assists to lead the team in those categories.

Jalen Townsell had a game-high 23 points for Arizona Western (0-1) and Pharoh Allah had 22 for the Matadors.

Odessa College will face Kilgore College at noon Saturday.

