COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Odessa College takes opener over Arizona Western

The Odessa College men’s basketball team opened its 2019-2020 season with a 91-81 victory against Arizona Western at the NJCAA Elite 8 Showcase Friday at Oklahoma Christian University’s Hamilton Field House.

Joe Kasperzyk led the way for the Wranglers (1-0), finishing with a team-high 22 points to go with four steals and three assists.

Tavon Jones and Tauriawn Knight both added 15 points for Odessa College and Isaiah Turner had 11. Jones also had seven rebounds and Knight had six assists to lead the team in those categories.

Jalen Townsell had a game-high 23 points for Arizona Western (0-1) and Pharoh Allah had 22 for the Matadors.

Odessa College will face Kilgore College at noon Saturday.