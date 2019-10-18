COLLEGE SOCCER: Ramos' overtime goal lifts UTPB over Lubbock Christian

Salvador Vargas Ramos’ overtime goal gave the UTPB men’s soccer team a 2-1 victory against Lubbock Christian Thursday at Falcon Field.

The Falcons (4-8-0) came back from a 1-0 halftime deficit with a second half goal by Jakob Beschel in the 55th minute before winning the game in overtime.

“When we came into this game, we knew it was going to be a momentum game,” UTPB head coach Dennis Peterson said. “We had a good weekend. Unfortunately St. Edwards threw us up a little bit. But we wanted to carry that momentum through.

“This was one of those games that we knew we could get if we got into it and we did. We kept fighting. We got an equalizer and then the game winner.”

UTPB had 13 shots total, eight on goal. Lubbock Christian (7-4-1) had 13 shots total with four on target.

“It’s disappointing to lose but to look on the bright side, we played a bunch of reserve players so we got out healthy,” Lubbock Christian head coach Paul Gilbert said. “I’m disappointed that we didn’t continue on our first half performance but at the same time, we have to look on the bright side.”

Both teams had their share of opportunities in the first half.

A couple of set pieces by the Falcons nearly resulted in a goal but the Chaparrals’ defense frustrated UTPB.

Eventually, it would be Lubbock Christian that would find the back of the net first as Caram Carneiro Alves fired a shot past UTPB goalkeeper Alfonso Aragon for the 1-0 lead in the 29th minute.

The Falcons eventually found their way back into the game when Beschel scored in the 55th minute of the game with an assist by Kasper Wallstroem and Gregory Echols.

Lubbock Christian struggled to get back into an offensive rhythem as UTPB began to get more comfortable and had a few chances come and go to take the lead.

Tariq Bakkall’s shot in the 66th minute for Lubbock Christian was the Chaparrals’ first shot in the second half as he fired wide left of the net.