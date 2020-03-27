LOOKING BACK: March 28 Memories

  • March 27, 2020

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Odessa American will feature some historical highlights for those of you having sports withdrawal during this unexpected hiatus from local, college and professional sports. Happy reading!

 

>> 1965: On this date, the Permian boys track and field team took second at the San Angelo Relays. Abilene Cooper took first as a team and Odessa High finished seventh. … The Monahans boys track and field team took first at the Permian Basin Relays in Kermit. Calvin Hubert of Andrews threw the shot put of 57 feet to break the meet record by two inches. The Loboes racked up four first places, including two in the relays, to outdistance Kermit, 103-92. … The Permian boys tennis team captured the Lubbock Tennis tournament title. Permian garnered 20 points for the team championship.

>> 1978: The Odessa High and Permian baseball teams were getting ready to return to action in District 5-4A competition. The Bronchos were getting set to host San Angelo, while the Panthers were getting set to travel to Big Spring. The Permian tennis team took a 14-7 win over Andrews, improving its dual tennis record to 31-3-2. Carmen Lewis and Leslie Miller won their 63rd straight doubles match since losing in the first round of the Class 4A State tournament from the previous year. … The Kentucky men’s basketball team defeated Duke 94-88 in the NCAA National Championship in St. Louis’ Checkerdome.

>> 1992: The Odessa College baseball team took a one-game lead in the Western Junior College Athletic Conference, recording a 13-3 win over Frank Phillips College in a game that was called in the seventh inning on the 10-run rule. The Wranglers moved to 28-9 overall and 8-2 in conference play.

>> 2006: The Odessa High boys soccer team was getting ready to begin its fourth consecutive postseason appearance by facing Mansfield Summit in a Class 5A bi-district game at Abilene’s Shotwell Stadium. The Permian boys soccer team was preparing for its first playoff trip since 2003 by facing Granbury in a Class 5A bi-district game.

