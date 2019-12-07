COLLEGE BASKETBALL: UTPB continues winning streak with victory against Sul Ross State

Fans entering the Falcon Dome Saturday were greeting with row upon row of plush toys, there to throw on the court when UTPB scored its first points of the annual Toy Toss game.

Falcon’s guard Pat Dembley hit the buck that ignited the waterfall of stuffed animals, which covered three-quarters of the court by the time the final one fell from the sky.

Visiting Sul Ross State added another element to the long-distance event, hitting 10 3-pointers in the first half to stay with UTPB in the nonconference game.

The Falcons, though, made the necessary adjustments at halftime and the Lobos didn’t get as many open looks from distance in the second half as UTPB ran away to a 96-72 nonconference victory.

It was the ninth straight victory for the Falcons (9-2), who now have a week off before hosting Cameron.

“Give Sul Ross a tremendous amount of credit, they shot the ball extremely well,” UTPB coach Josh Newman said. “And we didn’t really adjust to them well in the first half.

“I thought coming out of halftime we really adjusted well; we obviously only let them hit three in the second half, so defensively we were a lot better. I thought our defensive pressure changed the outcome of the game.”

Dembley led the way for the Falcons with game-highs in points (24), rebounds (10) and assists (8).

Elvin Rodriguez added 22 points to the victory, with Carson Newsome (14) and Adam Rivera (11) also finishing in double figures.

“Great to see Elvin have a breakout game after watching him work hard in practice,” Dembley said.

Rivera also made a pair of stellar defensive plays in one-on-one situations to keep the Lobos (2-3) from converting fast-break opportunities.

“Miles (Washington) and Adam have done a great job anchoring our defense,” Newman said. “They don’t get enough credit because there’s so many things that they do that sometimes it doesn’t show up in the stats and that’s rotate, help the helper, be a plug and those two have really anchored our defense.

“If they’re not contesting shots at the rim, or altering shots at the rim, we are going to give up some easier baskets. Those two guys have done a phenomenal job and obviously we can transition from those stops.”

In the first half, Sul Ross wasn’t giving Washington, Rivera or any of the other Falcons the chance to make stops in the paint. The Loboes connected on 10-of-19 3-pointers in the first 20 minutes, led by B.J. Hollis’ four long-distance field goals.

Hollis finished with 21 points to lead the Lobos on 8-of-12 shooting, five from beyond the arc.

Sul Ross shot 51 percent from the field in the first half including a 52-percent effort from 3-point range.

But the Falcons weren’t letting them go, hitting 57 percent of their shots (55.6 percent from distance) to take a two-point lead (51-49) into the break.

During halftime, Newman reinforced what he wanted defensively and UTPB answered the bell as the Lobos connected on just 22 percent of their shots in the second half.

“Coach got on to us a little at halftime,” Dembley said. “We’re a second half team but we need to change that.

“We need to come out and play 40 minutes like we play the second half. We just have to keep working.”