LOOKING BACK: June 18 memories

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Odessa American will feature some historical highlights for those of you having sports withdrawal during this unexpected hiatus from local, college and professional sports. Happy reading!

>> 1953: The Odessa Oilers used a strong hitting performance to earn a 4-0 victory against Roswell. The Oilers collected 15 hits behind the five-hit shutout pitching Dairo Jiminez. It was Jiminez’s third victory, and second consecutive shutout, since joining the Oilers.

>> 1965: Andrews’ Jerry Smith ended the first round in third place at the Men’s West Texas Golf tournament in Abilene, two strokes behind leader Eddie Smith of Coleman. Smith, who was a national junior college tournament medalist, had three birdies on the first nine before a double bogey left him at 1-under at the turn. He recovered with birdies on the 12th, 13th, 14th and 15th holes. … The Odessa Drillers were preparing to play San Angelo in a semipro doubleheader at the American Legion Stadium.

>> 1976: The 48th annual Men’s West Texas Golf Championships began at Odessa Country Club. Texas Tech’s Jeff Mitchell, the defending tournament champion, picked up where he left off, taking a firm grip on the lead with a 7-under-par 65, good for a three-shot lead. Trailing was Odessa’s Bruce Abbott, who finished with a 68, while San Marcos resident and Odessa College signee Lance Lailer was third at 69. … Monahans’ Louisa Searls was getting ready to face Rosemary Thompson in the finals of the championship flight of the Women’s West Texas golf tournament in Amarillo.

>> 1997: Mindy Myers was named the new Permian girls cross country and track coach, replacing Dot Brashear, who coached Permian for 17 years before resigning. … Fort Davis hired Steven Ackley as the new head football coach and athletic director. Ackley came in after three years as an assistant at Fort Bend Willowridge.