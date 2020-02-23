  • February 23, 2020

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Odessa College faces NMMI in pivotal conference matchup

The Odessa College men’s basketball team hits the road for a pivotal Western Junior College Athletic Conference contest against New Mexico Military Institute at 7:30 p.m. Monday in Roswell, N.M.

The Wranglers (14-13 overall, 7-7 WJCAC) are a game ahead of the Broncos (14-12, 6-8) and Western Texas College (19-9, 6-8) for the fourth and final spot in the Region V Tournament scheduled to start March 4 in Abilene.

Odessa College can clinch that final spot with a victory and a loss by Western Texas College, who plays at Howard College in Big Spring Monday night.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

