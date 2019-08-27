HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Permian notebook for Aug. 27

The long awaited start to the season has finally arrived for the Permian football team.

After battling through spring training and fall camp, the Panthers will hit the field for the first time in 2019 against DeSoto at 7 p.m. Friday at Eagle Stadium.

It’ll be the second consecutive year in a row that the Panthers and the Eagles will face off to start the season after meeting last year at Ratliff Stadium.

Permian will be looking for revenge as they lost last year, 38-28, in a game in which the Panthers faced an early 14-point deficit.

The Panthers are coming off an 8-4 overall record a season again, losing to Arlington Lamar in the area round of the playoffs.

Head coach Jeff Ellison and his players know what they’re going up against as they return only five starters from last year’s playoff team.

“Going into this game, we have to do a good job of executing our game plan,” Ellison said. “It’s going to be a hostile environment and we understand that. We have to anticipate it and embrace it. We have to understand what our plan is.”

>> LONG ROAD TRIP AHEAD: Lengthy road trips are nothing new to the Panthers.

Last year, Permian had the honor of travelling to Southlake Carroll, a 340-mile trip from Odessa. The Panthers also traveled to El Paso to face Franklin High School (301 miles from Permian).

This year, the Panthers will travel 354 miles to play DeSoto.

“I enjoy them,” Ellison said of the upcoming trip. “I like it because we can be with our kids all day long. It’s football all day long. Obviously, they do a good job of being students and everything but anytime you can go on the road and have football is a good day for them. I know that they enjoy it. It’s good team-building and it’s the camaraderie and everything and at the end of the day, you get to play a football game.”

The Panthers will also be making the trip to and back from DeSoto in one day.

“It’s one day back and forth,” Ellison said. “We’re going to leave in the morning. We’ll take our time. We have a routine. We’ll stop at a place in the DFW area. It’s a routine. We’ll get up and go and play in the evening.”

>> HEAT BATTLES: Like everyone else in the state, the Panthers have been battling the heat this week.

On Monday, the team was forced to practice early in the morning to avoid the high temperatures.

The Panthers, who usually practice late in the afternoon, were out on the practice field at 6 a.m.

Monday’s temperature reached a high of 111 degrees.

“It’s August and we’re in Texas so you know it’s going to be hot,” Ellison said. “It’s nothing new to us. Monday was a little bit extreme so we took precautions and went in the morning. Really, our guys enjoyed it.

“It was good energy to practice in. We’re maybe looking to change up our routine a little bit, maybe practice in the mornings on Mondays. Everybody enjoyed it. The coaches and players loved it.”

The question of whether Ellison and his players prefer an early morning practice to late afternoon might have an obvious answer.

“You know, right now, they probably enjoy it a little bit more just because of the heat,” Ellison said. “I thought the early morning practice was good for us. It was good to practice. We like to change things up. It’s good for our players. They enjoy it so it’s not boring.”

>> RETURNING HOME: DeSoto enters the 2019 season under the new leadership of head coach Claude Mathis, although “new” might not be the correct word.

Mathis is no stranger to DeSoto. He returns to a program just four years after leaving. Mathis coached the Eagles from 2008-14 and was hired this past offseason.

Mathis went 74-18 with two semifinal appearances during his first reign at DeSoto.

He replaces Mike Robinson who resigned after just 10 months on the job. Mathis will also be DeSoto’s third coach in as many seasons.

>> DESOTO’S OFFENSE: The Eagles have a few weapons on offense, notably wide receiver Lawrence Arnold, who had 513 yards and eight touchdowns last year.

“Number one, offensively they have a lot of weapons,” Ellison said. “They have a great quarterback. They are very good on both sides of the ball.

“I know coach Mathis is back. I know that community is glad to have him back. We’re going to have to do a good job of containing their big-play abilities. They can run the ball well all the time.”

>> AREA PLAYOFF WOES: One thing both teams have in common was the way their seasons ended last year.

The Panthers’ season ended with a 49-35 loss to Lamar in Abilene in the area playoff round after defeating El Paso Coronado 42-0 in the bi-district round at home.

Meanwhile, the Eagles saw their season come to an end with a 41-20 loss to Southlake Carroll in the second round of the playoffs at Mansfield ,after surviving a 55-53 contest against Skyline in the bi-district round.

