COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Texas Tech cruises past Houston Baptist in return to Permian Basin

MIDLAND The Texas Tech men’s basketball team spotted Houston Baptist the first nine points of the game. That, however, would be the only time the Huskies would have the lead all night.

The No. 11 Red Raiders followed that slow start with a 25-4 run of their own in the first half to cruise to a 103-74 win over the Huskies Wednesday at the Chaparral Center.

Freshman guard Jahmi’us Ramsey was the star of the night for the Red Raiders, finishing with a game-high 25 points, 20 of those coming in the first half.

TJ Holyfield had 21 points, while Kyler Edwards added 12 points and seven rebounds. Davide Moretti had 12 points and Chris Clarke finished with nine assists and eight rebounds to highlight a solid outing.

“This was a big win for our team tonight as we continue to build our program and to play games like this in different parts of the state for our fan base,” Texas Tech head coach Chris Beard said.

It took some time for Texas Tech to get going early as it struggled to hold on to the ball. The 9-0 run from Houston Baptist to start the game forced Beard to call a quick timeout and address his team a little more than two minutes in.

“He just told us to get right,” Ramsey said. “Get right, take care of the ball and play Texas Tech basketball.”

The Red Raiders answered the call and picked up the energy with a 14-0 run to take a lead they would not relinquish. Ramsey had two baskets during that span to start his scoring run as the Red Raiders got settled in front of a near-capacity crowd.

Houston Baptist stayed in the game thanks in part to its three-point shooting.

The Huskies got back-to-back outside shots from Jalen Gates and Ty Dalton to cut the lead down to six at 32-26 midway through the half.

Gates led the Huskies with 21 points, including five 3-pointers, followed by Ian DuBose with 17.

Ramsey helped lead the charge for Texas Tech, sending a jolt of energy to excite the crowd with a one-handed dunk followed by a block on the defensive end and another dunk on the ensuing possession to build the lead back to 10 and put the Red Raiders on track to take a 54-37 lead into the locker room.

“We just had to play harder,” Ramsey said. “(Assistant) Coach (Mark) Adams got on me a little bit and I just had to respond.”

The Red Raiders wasted little time taking further control in the second half, building the lead to as many as 35 points.

That allowed the backups to see some extensive minutes but even in a win, Beard says that there is still plenty for his team to work on, emphasisizing and defense as the Red Raiders finished with 25 turnovers.

“Give a lot of credit to Houston Baptist because they’re hard to guard and space you out and we know we have to get a lot better defensively” Beard said. “We also just had too many turnovers tonight.”

The Huskies were unable to replicate their stretches of solid shooting into the final 20 minutes, shooting just 34.4 percent after a 44.1 percent mark in the first half.

Texas Tech returns home to face Tennessee State Thursday back in Lubbock but Beard was pleased that his team was able to finish with a good result in the first regular-season game played in the Permian Basin since 1951.

“I just want to thank everyone here in the Permian Basin,” Beard said. “It was a great crowd tonight. I was really pleased that we were able to put this game together.”

