  • March 19, 2020

LOOKING BACK: March 20th Memories

LOOKING BACK: March 20th Memories

Posted: Thursday, March 19, 2020 6:26 pm

OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Odessa American will feature some historical highlights for those of you having sports withdrawal during this unexpected hiatus from local, college and professional sports. Happy reading!

 

The cover of the Odessa American on this date in 1968 featured some local baseball and a preview of the high-powered rematch of the No. 1 University of Houston and No. 2 UCLA men’s basketball teams. Locally, the Odessa High baseball team made quick work of Kermit in a 12-2 victory, with the Bronchos pounding out 13 hits in their seventh consecutive victory. … The Cougars upset the defending national champion Bruins, 71-69, in their first meeting of the season on Jan. 20, 1968, in front of a crowd of 52,693 in the Astrodome. Everyone was looking forward to the rematch in the NCAA National Championship Tournament semifinals, this time at the Los Angeles Sports Arena.

On this date in 1986, Permian was celebrating track and swimming success, while the Odessa College women’s basketball team again was at the NJCAA National Championship tournament. … The Panthers boys track was coming off a second-place finish at the West Texas Relays, while the Lady Panthers won their division at the same event. In the pool, Permian sophomore Jara Fatout was preparing to head to the state meet in both the 200- and 500-yard freestyle events. … The Lady Wranglers, with OA sports editor Chris Magee also in Senatobia, Miss., to document the event, cruised in their first-round contest, defeating Ellsworth Junior College (Iowa), 96-59, with Dee Conwell scoring 28 points in the victory.

It was a busy day for several different sports in 1999 as the Odessa Jackalopes made franchise history with their first playoff berth and the Ector County Coliseum was hosting a bull-riding event that mirrors what the Professional Bull Riders do to this date. In high school action, the West Texas Relays kicked into high gear and the Permian girls soccer team saw its season draw to a close with a 2-1 overtime loss in the area playoffs against El Paso Eastwood.

In 2012, the Permian and Odessa High baseball teams were getting ready for their first matchup of the season, even as the players continued to adjust to the new bats teams forced to use for the first time. On the links, the Odessa College golf team paced the field at the Midland College Invitational after 36 holes. The Odessa High boys and girls soccer teams, along with the Permian girls soccer team, were set for key District 3-5A matchups as they tried to stay in the hunt for playoff berths.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

