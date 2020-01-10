COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Late UTPB rally not enough as West Texas A&M pulls away

Each time down the court, the UTPB defenders heard the coaching staff scream “shooter, shooter” each time a West Texas A&M player had the basketball on the perimeter.

The Falcons’ leadership wasn’t wrong as the Buffaloes certainly put on a long-distance clinic with 17 3-pointers in the contest.

But that’s not what West Texas A&M used to win the game.

Grabbing 13 offensive rebounds and scoring 30 points off turnovers, the Buffaloes pulled away in the final minutes for a 98-84 victory in Lone Star Conference play Thursday at the Falcon Dome.

It was the third straight loss to open 2020 for the Falcons (11-6 overall, 4-4 in conference).

“We didn’t do a very good job of recognizing their shooters in the first half,” UTPB coach Josh Newman said. “I thought we did a better job in the second half.

“Give them (West Texas A&M) credit, they took care of the basketball and hit the shots. We hit our shots, too, but we didn’t rebound well enough and gave them extra possessions.”

Qua Grant led the eighth-ranked Buffaloes (14-1, 6-1) with a game-high 24 points, including five 3-pointers, with Joel Murray adding 22, Jordan Collins 14 and Eric Mosley 10 in the victory.

Fermandez Jones led the Falcons with 18 points, with Pat Dembley and Elvin Rodriguez each finishing with 13, while Miles Washington added 12 in the loss.

The first half was a back-and-forth affair, with both teams taking advantage of some hot shooting to build leads during the first 20 minutes.

It was a timely 10-3 run, in the final three minutes of the opening half, which allowed the Buffaloes to open a 45-37 cushion at the break and force the Falcons into comeback mode.

West Texas A&M stretched the lead to double digits (56-40) less than four minutes into the second half, yet the Falcons refused to fold, steadily chipping away at the deficit until, after a 3-pointer by Jones with 5:27 remaining in the game, the deficit was just two points (76-74).

Murray gave the Buffaloes some breathing room with a 3-pointer and after the teams traded layups, Mosley connected on a 3-pointer to increase the lead back to six.

That would be as close as UTPB would get the rest of the way, watching West Texas A&M extend the lead from the free-throw line in the closing seconds.

“The final score really doesn’t tell the story,” Newman said. “We just couldn’t get all the way back and that’s disappointing.

“We’ve played three really good teams in a row in Angelo State, Lubbock Christian and West Texas A&M, the first two on the road, and we were in all the games. This is a learning experience for us and we’ll get ready for Saturday and Eastern New Mexico.”

