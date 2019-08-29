HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Week one capsules for Aug. 30

ANDREWS MUSTANGS AT LUBBOCK-COOPER PIRATES

>> Time, Date, Place: 7 tonight, Pirate Stadium, Woodrow

>> Records: Andrews 0-0; Lubbock-Cooper 0-0

>> Broadcast: FM-105.5 (Andrews)

>> Last Season: Lubbock-Cooper def. Andrews, 52-50

>> Notes: Andrews quarterback Brett Leach is back for his senior season and the Mustangs should continue their high-scoring ways with him at the helm.

FORT STOCKTON PANTHERS AT KERMIT YELLOW JACKETS

>> Time, Date, Place: 7:30 tonight, Walton Field, Kermit

>> Records: Fort Stockton 0-0; Kermit 0-0

>> Broadcast: AM-860/FM-94.3 (Fort Stockton);

>> Last Season: Fort Stockton def. Kermit, 33-0.

>> Notes: Fort Stockton is out to prove that the resurgence in 2018 wasn’t a fluke, while the Yellow Jackets come into the 2019 season much more comfortable in the second year of Coach Bubba Ross’s tenure.

BIG SPRING STEERS AT GREENWOOD RANGERS

>> Time, Date, Place: 7 tonight, J.M. King Memorial Stadium, Greenwood

>> Records: Big Spring 0-0; Greenwood 0-0

>> Broadcast: towntalkradio.com/greenwood

>> Last Season: Greenwood def. Big Spring, 21-12

>> Notes: Greenwood first-year coach Rusty Purser played for the Rangers while his father was the head coach of the program. Now, the son walks the sidelines of a field named in his father’s honor. No pressure, right?

MONAHANS LOBOES AT CLINT LIONS

>> Time, Date, Place: 6:30 tonight, Lion Stadium, Clint.

>> Records: Monahans 0-0; Clint 0-0

>> Broadcast: FM-98.3 (Pecos)

>> Last Season: Monahans def. Clint, 27-26

>> Notes: The fans of the Monahans football team might want to keep their eyes on the field because things are going to be happening in a hurry as the Loboes go from a decades-long dependence on the run to the spread offense under new coach Fred Staugh.

PECOS EAGLES AT DENVER CITY MUSTANGS

>> Time, Date, Place: 7:30 tonight, Mustang Stadum, Denver City

>> Records: Pecos 0-0; Denver City 0-0

>> Broadcast: AM-1400 (Pecos)

>> Last Season: Pecos 27, Denver City 26

>> Notes: Pecos struggled last year, on and off the field. Chad Olson, the offensive coordinator in 2018, took over in the spring and the Eagles hope the familiar face will lead to some better results this season.

TORNILLO COYOTES AT ALPINE FIGHTIN’ BUCKS

>> Time, Date, Place: 7:30 tonight, Buck Stadium, Alpine

>> Records: Tornillo 0-0; Alpine 0-0

>> Broadcast: AM-1240 (Alpine)

>> Last Season: Alpine def. Tornillo, 49-2

>> Notes: Coach John Fellows always has the Fightin’ Braves ready to go. Getting the season started at home doesn’t hurt, either.

IRAAN BRAVES AT CRANE GOLDEN CRANES

>> Time, Date, Place: 7:30 tonight, El Ave Stadium, Crane

>> Records: Irann 0-0; Crane 0-0

>> Broadcast: myelave.com (Crane)

>> Last Season: Iraan def. Crane, 27-7

>> Notes: Both programs have new coaches — Matthew Luddeke at Iraan, Jeff Cordell at Crane. And both bring different styles to the table, so how quickly the players can adapt should dictate the outcome.

FABENS WILDCATS AT VAN HORN EAGLES

>> Time, Date, Place: 7 tonight, Eagle Stadium, Van Horn

>> Records: Fabens 0-0; Van Horn 0-0

>> Broadcast: None

>> Last Season: Fabens 49, Van Horn 13

>> Notes: Van Horn is down on numbers, but Coach Brock Tyrrell isn’t about to let that dictate the way the Eagles compete each night. He expect his players will ready to go and is looking for a strong start to the 2019 season.

WINK WILDCATS AT SUNDOWN ROUGHNECKS

>> Time, Date, Place: 7:30 tonight, Slaughter Field, Sundown

>> Records: Wink 0-0; Sundown 0-0

>> Broadcast: west11sports.com (Wink); klvtradio.com (Sundown)

>> Last Season: Sundown 54, Wink 19

>> Notes: The Wildcats are blessed with something the program hasn’t seen in quite some time … depth. Wink is returning 17 starters from a season ago, including quarter Nicholas Gray.

SIERRA BLANCA VAQUEROS AT MARFA SHORTHORNS

>> Time, Date, Place: 7:30 tonight, Martin Field, Marfa

>> Records: Sierra Blanca 0-0; Marfa 0-0

>> Broadcast: None

>> Last Season: Sierra Blanca 58, Marfa 7

>> Notes: It’s been a struggle for the Shorthorns the past two seasons, so head coach Arturo Alfrerez changed things up during the team’s run-up to opening night, hoping the new routine brings better results on Friday night.

EL PASO EMMANUEL WARRIORS AT FORT DAVIS INDIANS

>> Time, Date, Place: 7:30 p.m., Bart Coan Field, Fort Davis

>> Records: El Paso Emmanuel 0-0; Fort Davis 0-0

>> Broadcast: FM-92.7 (Alpine)

>> Last Season: Did not play

>> Notes: Fort Davis lost its head coach in July, but the Indians didn’t miss a beat as Curtis Pittman stepped in to take over the program after serving as an assistant. Pittman is familiar with the spot, having led the program for several years in the early 2000s.

GRANDFALLS-ROYALTY COWBOYS VS. WHITHARRAL PANTHERS

>> Time, Date, Place: 5 p.m. today, Bearkat Stadium, Garden City

>> Records: Grandfalls-Royalty 0-0; Whitharral 0-0

>> Broadcast: None

>> Last Season: Did not play

>> Notes: Low numbers didn’t slow the Cowboys last season as they reached the third-round of the playoffs. The numbers are up this season, which, combined with all the experience gained last year by underclassmen, should prove to be beneficial for the program.

RANKIN RED DEVILS VS. BASTROP TRIBE CONSOLIDATED WARRIORS

>> Time, Date, Place: 5 p.m., Saturday, Bearkat Stadium, Garden City

>> Records: Rankin 0-0; Bastrop Tribe 0-0

>> Broadcast: None

>> Last Season: Did not play

>> Notes: The Red Devils had more than 30 players on the field during the first week of practice, solid numbers for a program on the rise. They’ll need to all be on the same page against the Warriors, who are one of the top teams in the Texas Association of Independent Athletic Organization.