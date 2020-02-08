COLLEGE GOLF: Wranglers get ready for new season

Expectations will always be high for the Odessa College golf team.

It’s especially true after coming off a promising fall schedule and entering the spring with a No. 3 ranking in the NJCAA Division I polls.

But Odessa College head coach Paul Chavez is still looking for consistency from his golfers.

“Obviously, after a strong fall season, we’re pretty excited,” Chavez said. “We’re ranked third in the country but I think we still have some room for improvement as far as being consistent and we’re trying to get a win.

“We’ve been second or third place so many times so we’re trying to get over that hump.”

The Wranglers ended the fall schedule with a three-way tie for second (shooting 580 with Hutchinson Community College and Midland College) at the NJCAA Preview Nov. 3 at Odessa Country Club.

Odessa College will welcome back four sophomores including Frederik Topgaard, Marcus Wochner and Alex Clarke.

“Those guys have played off and on in the top five,” Chavez said. “We’ll be leaning on them to provide us with good leadership. Then you have our freshman class and those guys will step in for us and do a good job.”

The freshmen include Jose Dibildox and Jaden Chavez, son of the head coach, who transferred from UTEP at the semester break.

Dibildox will make history when he participates in the Genesis Open Collegiate Showcase Monday at the Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles, Calif.

It’ll mark the first time for an NJCAA program to participate in the event.

“It means a lot to me to represent my country and Odessa College,” Dibildox said. “It’s just incredible for me.”

Dibildox will be paired with former Odessa College golfer, and PGA Tour professional, Abraham Ancer.

“It’s history and anytime you’re a part of it, it’s special,” Paul Chavez said. “That means a lot and we’re excited to have him represent us in the collegiate showcase and we’re excited to see him play alongside Abraham Ancer so that’s going to be a great experience.

“For me, being able to watch those guys compete will be special.”

The freshman from Santillo, Mexico has made a strong transition to the collegiate level as he recorded multiple top 10 finishes during the fall season.

“He’s been consistent,” Paul Chavez said of Dibildox. “He’s proven to finish in the top 10 and he brings a level of play that’s been great, week in and week out.

“He’s going to put up some good scores and will have some top 10 finishes and it’ll be nice to see that from a freshman.”

While Dibildox will be out competing in California, the Wranglers will open up their 2020 season at the Cactus Thaw Tournament today and Monday in El Paso.

“Our top five this week will be Marcus at the one spot and Jaden at the two spot and Sangha Park at three,” Paul Chavez said. “Frederik Topgaard will be at the four spot. Alex Clarke will be playing at the five spot. All of them have been doing a great job.”

“Marcus and Jaden have been playing very well together so I think they have a lot of confidence going into the first event. Frederik has been playing for over a year with us now and Park had a great fall season as a freshman. Alex Clarke will be playing at a course that he’s familiar with and he’s got a lot of momentum going into the start of the season.”

The Wranglers will expect their fair share of competition from the region with Ranger College and Midland College coming in at No. 1 and No. 2 in the nation, respectively. McLennan College enters the season at No. 8.

“Our region is always tough,” Paul Chavez said. “You have Midland College and you have us and Ranger College is playing extremely well. New Mexico Junior College is very tough. We have to be ready to play every week and it comes with preparation, hard work and I think we’re doing that consistently.”

The biggest tournament on the schedule won’t entail much travel for Odessa College as the NJCAA Division I National Championship will take place at Odessa Country Club May 12-15.

“Any time you have nationals in your own backyard, there are high expectations and we expect to do well,” Paul Chavez said. “It’s just a matter of finding the right five to win the national championship so we’ll have a few events to figure that out.”

The Wranglers will be looking to improve on last year’s ninth-place finish at nationals (tied with Wallace State) as they seek a 10th national championship and second in the last four years.

“We’re very excited for this season,” Topgaard said. “We’re eager to prove something at nationals and that’s all that we’re focused on. We want to win a national championship. Nothing else matters.”

The schedule will see a few challenges for Odessa College including the Midland Invitational March 2-3 and the LCU Chap Classic March 9-10 as well as the Big Texan in Kerrville March 23-24.

The Wranglers will host the Western Junior College Athletic Conference Invitational March 18.

“What I really like is the mixture of what we have,” Paul Chavez said. “We’ll be playing in Lubbock in early march against a lot of NCAA schools and then we’ll be playing in Kerrville which has some good competition. Our kids will be able to play against some of the best college players and it’s not always against other junior colleges. It’ll give our program some good exposure and give our kids an opportunity to play at a higher level.”