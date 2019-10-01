  • October 1, 2019

COLLEGE: Tarleton State moves to Division I

COLLEGE: Tarleton State moves to Division I

Posted: Tuesday, October 1, 2019 7:45 pm

Odessa American

The Tarleton State Texans will be leaving the Lone Star Conference after being invited to join the NCAA Division I Western Athletic Conference (WAC), beginning with the 2020 season, while the football team will compete as an FCS independent, the university announced on Monday.

The Lone Star Conference currently has 19 teams but only nine of them play football. Tarleton State’s departure will put the conference at eight for football.

The Texans are the defending conference champions in football and currently sit at 4-0 overall and 2-0 in conference play with a No. 4 national ranking in NCAA Division II, with their recent win coming against UTPB in a 49-7 victory on Saturday at Ratliff Stadium.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

