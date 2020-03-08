HIGH SCHOOL TRACK: Odessa High's Edward, Ramirez leaping to success

Odessa High’s Javian Edwards and J.C. Ramirez are both looking to go all out for their senior seasons in track and field and that includes in the long jump.

Odessa High pair managed to put on another show, doing it in front of their home fans by placing in the top three Friday at the West Texas Relays at Ratliff Stadium.

Edwards took the first place finish with a jump of 21-feet-1 inch, while Ramirez was third at 20-10.

It wasn’t quite a personal best for Edwards as his best jump remains at 21-3, set at the Tall City Relays in Midland last month.

He isn’t complaining, however, about the result.

“This season has been going great,” Edwards said. “I’ve had a personal record at a couple of meets this season. My second meet, I landed on my foot kind of funny and I that’s why I wasn’t doing the triple jump today.”

He was quite pleased with his performance on Friday.

“Honestly, I’ve been surprised by my jumps,” Edwards said. “I didn’t think I would do this well.”

Edwards set goals for this season which are pretty simple: to make it as far as he can in his events.

“I certainly want to make it to state in the triple jump,” Edwards said. “That’s my biggest goal. I want to at least make it to regionals in the long jump.”

At the West Texas Relays, Edwards sat out the triple jump as he tries to recover from his foot injury.

As he continues through his last season at the high school level, Edwards is hoping to make the most of it.

“Basically, knowing that this is my last high school season, I just want to go out and do my best,” Edwards said.

Ramirez is also is looking to make a deep run past district.

“So far, I’ve been pleased with my performance,” Ramirez said. “I’m slowly but surely getting better and improving.

“That’s been my biggest thing. I’m not so much focused on the placing but rather the jump and making sure I’m at my personal best.”

With this being his third year on varsity track and field, Ramirez says he now knows what to expect.

“I know how to jump and I know how everything is supposed to work,” he said. “Every year, I’ve gotten better and better and that’s a confidence booster. That’s something that’s helped me with confidence.”

Friday’s jump for Ramirez was another improvement, setting a personal record.

“These last few weeks, I’ve been jumping around 20 feet but this is the first time that I’ve gotten well into the 20s,” Ramierz said. “That’s the main goal. I want to get to 22 feet and I know I’m getting closer and closer.”

It was even more special for him to do that at his home meet.

“These past four years, every time we’re out here, I make sure to show up and I just have to make sure that I show up for my home team,” Ramirez said.

Ramirez would also like to make it back to regionals but he’s also looking to try and repeat as district champion in the triple jump.

“This year, I would like to repeat as district champ in triple jump and try to get to regionals in the long jump and triple jump,” Ramirez said. “I know that I can do both.”

As Ramirez continues this season, he knows the littlest things will have the biggest impact on his performance.

“Right now, it’s just the small details,” Ramirez said. “I know in the long jump, if I can get my finishes going, I’ll be good. The triple jump is just trying to get the small details right.”

Odessa High assistant track and field coach Amad Quigley has also been impressed with Ramirez and Edwards this season.

“They’re doing well,” Quigley said. “I say all the time that they’re doing what I expect them to do. As far as this season, they’re having great jobs and they’re doing a good job of getting personal records.”

