HIGH SCHOOL TRACK: Odessa High's Edward, Ramirez leaping to success

March 6, Ratliff Stadium
GIRLS
Individual Results
Field Events
Discus: 1. Anaya Woods, Midland Lee, 125 feet, 2 inches; 2. Aliyah Warren, Midland Lee, 117-11; 3. Selana Hernandez, Midland High, 110-09; 4. Jaycee Johnson, Abilene High, 109-05; 5. Zenaida Rentaria, Abilene High, 103-07; 6. Za’riyah Gilmore, Midland High, 97-03.
High jump: 1. Gaby Jaquez, Odessa High, 5-02.00; Paige Byford, Odessa High, 5-02.00; Peyton Mayberry, San Angelo Central, 5-00.00; 4. Tyranique Haris, Permian, 4-10.00; 5. Yasmine, San Angelo Central, 4-10.00; 6. (tie) Symphony Brown, Lubbock Estacado, 4-08.00 with Lordana Fuonji, Midland Lee, 4-08.00.
Long jump: 1. Paloma Black, Permian, 17-04.75; 2. Daniela Valenzuela, Presidio, 16-10.00; 3. Peyton Mayberry, San Angelo Central, 16-09.00; 4. Perside Ebengo, Abilene High, 16-03.00; 5. Ty’Trice Conor, Lubbock Estacado, 16-02.25; 6. Skylar Fotis, Midland Lee, 16-02.00.
Shot put: 1. Za’riyah Gilmore, Midland High, 35-09.00; 2. Layla Young, San Angleo Central, 35-09.00; 3. Jamiya Redwine, Abilene High, 34-09.50; 4. Jaycee Johnson, Abilene High, 34-04.50; 5. Aliyah Warren, Midland Lee, 33-10.
Triple jump: 1. Perside Ebengo, Abilene High, 37-05.00; 2. Daniela Valenzuela, Presidio, 36-04.50; 3. Aniya Ramos, Permian, 34-07.75; 4. Maya Belcher, Midland Lee, 34-00.50; Peyton Mayberry, San Angelo Central, 33-05.75; 6. Anya Walton, Midland Lee, 33-00
Pole vault: 1. Sierra Jones, Odessa High, 9-00; Serena Gonzalez, Midland High, 8-6; 3. Kate Ward, San Angelo Central, 7-6; 4. Renata Alvarado, El Paso Riverside, 8-00; 5. Shawntiel Watson, San Angelo Central, 7-6; 6. Kaitlyn Wiggins, Midland Lee, 7-6
Running Events
3,200: 1. Jocelyn Rocha, Abilene High, 13 minutes, 12.63 seconds; 2. Audrey Gibson, Hereford, 13:24.10; Jazira Perez, Odessa high, 13:33.05; 4. Jsoleyn Sanchez, Abilene High, 13:34.36; 5. Julie Tejeda, Odessa high, 13:42.26; 6. Francis Mejia, San Angleo Central, 13:57.33.
400 relay: 1. Permian, 48.52; 2. Midland High, 49.28; 3. Midland Lee, 49.67; 4. Lubbock Estacado, 49.89; 5. Lubbock Estacado, 49.89; 5. Abilene High, 50.14; 6. Odessa High, 50.70.
800: 1. Nathalia Escontrias, Odessa High, 2:24.12; 2. Alejandra Valles, Presidio, 2:27.01; 3. Odalis Lujan, Odessa High, 2:30.13; 4. Raeley howard, Permian, 2:32.08; 5. Jenna Bessent, Abilene High, 2:32.34; 6. Makayla Williams, Midland High, 2:33.41.
100 hurdles: 1. Jade McBride, Midland High, 16.72; 2. Arwen Weaks, Permian, 17.13; 3. Taylor Gonzalez, Midland High, 17.26; 4. Nickiliah Whatley, Hereford, 17.28; 5. Sydney Vincent, Midland High, 17.45; 6. Amberly Longoria, Odessa High, 17.93.
100: 1. Daveja Wilson, Permian, 12.44; 2. Ty’Trice Conor, Lubbock Estacado, 12.75; 3. Nicole Felix, Presidio, 12.99; 4. Paloma Black, Permian, 13.11; 5. McKenzie Gibson, Midland Lee, 13.12; 6. Maya Belcher, Midland Lee, 13.25.
800 relay: 1. Midland High, 1:45.31; 2. Presdio ,1:45.62; 3. Lubbock Estacado, 1:45.63; 4. Midland Lee, 1:47.11; 5. San Angelo Central, 1:48.15; 7. Odessa High, 1:49.88.
400: 1. Maria Jimenez, Permian, 1:01.66; 2. Aniya Ramos, Permian, 1:02.20; Alejandra Valles, Presidio, 1:02.43; 4. Perside Ebengo, Abilene High, 1:03.07; 5. Amadria Miller, Lubbock Estacado, 1:03.46; 6. Zoie Bodden, San Angelo Central, 1:04.39.
300 hurdles: 1. Jade McBride, Midland High, 48.45; 2. Taylor Gonzalez, Midland High, 49.29; 3. Nathalia Escontrias, Odessa High, 49.66; 5. Kinsley Baker, San Angelo Central, 51.51; 6. Jazlynn Ceballos, Permian, 51.74.
200: 1. Daniela Valenzuela, Presidio, 25.83; 2. Brielle Bracken, Midland High, 26.43; Joy Egwu, Midland High, 26.92; 4. Diamonique Sprague, Midland High, 26.93; 5. Eboni Adams, Lubbock Estacado, 26.96; 6. Paloma Black, Permian, 27.00.
1,600: 1. Kari Tate, Midland High, 5:37.27; 2. Odalis Lujan, Odessa High, 5:45.91; 3. Amber Maldonado, Hereford, 5:46.42; 4. Jasmin Mendez, Abilene High, 5:48.17; 5. Marian Murillo-Martinez, Odessa High, 5:53.44; 6. Hanna Long, Midland Lee, 5:53.72.
1,600 relay: 1. Permian, 4:05.39; 2. Presidio, 4:10.66; 3. Odessa High, 4:15.17; 4. San Angelo Central, 4:17.71; 5. Midland High, 4:17.68; 6. Abilene High, 4:20.97.
———
BOYS
Individual Results
Field Events
Discus: 1. Jake Parchman, Permian, 168 feet, 6 inches; 2. Charlie Gonzales, Midland Lee, 157-1; 3. Zac Heller, Midland Lee, 142-3; 4. Nathan Calvery, Odessa high, 126-10; 5. Dvyan Wilkins, Abilene High, 126-8; 6. Jezreel Sanchez, Odessa High, 126-6.;
High jump: 1. Slade Ebenstein, Midland Lee, 6-8; 2. Dylan Wright, Abilene High, 6-4; 3. Jaryn Talmadge, Abilene High, 5-10; 4. Micah Villarreal, Abilene High, 5-8; 5. Devon Pierce, Permian, 5-6; 6. Malik Finley, San Angelo Central, 5-6.
Long jump: 1. Javian Edwards, Odessa high, 21-1; 2. D’Cambrion White, Midland High, 20-11.75; J.C. Ramirez, Odessa High, 20-10; 4. Enock Hafashimana, Abilene High, 20-02.50; 5. Khristian Johnson, Abilene High, 20-00.75; 6. Malik Finley, San Angelo Central, 20-00.25.
Shot put: 1. Charlie Gonzales, Midland Lee, 52-1; James Bruce, Permian, 45-6.50; 3. Lucas Gomez, Abilene High, 44-11.50; 4. Carlos Moreno, Midland Lee, 44-0; 5. Anthony Gonzales, San Angelo Central, 43-5; 6. Braxton Pearson, Midland High, 42-7.
Triple jump: 1. Khristian Johnson, Abilene High, 43-7; 2. J.C. Ramirez, Odessa High, 42-8.50; 3. Christian Romero, Midland Lee, 42-4.25; 4. Amarion Garrett, Permian, 42-0; 5. Dash Williams, Permian, 41-11; 6. Thombias Moy, Midland High, 40-10.
Pole vault: 1. Rory Maguire, Midland Lee, 15-3; 2. Dylan Hayes, Odessa High, 13-0; 3. Justin Adebayo, El Paso Riverside, 11-6; 4. Hayden Davenport, San Angelo Central, 11-0; 5. Eric Lopez, El Paso Riverside, 10-6.
Running Events
3,200: 1. Adrian Lujan, Odessa High, 9 minutes, 48.74 seconds, 2. Josh Garcia, Permian, 9:57.94; 3. Brock Scoggin, Abilene High, 10:19.48; 4. Andrew Valdiviezo, El Paso Riverside, 10:19.76; 5. Christian Chavez, Permian, 10:25.30; 6. Servando Wislar, Midland High, 10:26.83.
400 relay: 1. Midland Lee, 42.96; 2. San Angelo Central, 43.20; 3. Permian, 43.41; 4. Lubbock Estacado, 43.45; 5. Midland High, 43.53; 6. El Paso Riverside, 44.14
800: 1. Adrian Davila, Permian, 1:57.92; 2. Daniel Bizima, Abilene high, 2:02.48; 3. Mathew Ortiz, Odessa High, 2:03.60; 4. Elijah Givens, Odessa High, 2:08.69; 5. Braden Huffman, Midland Lee, 2:09.31; Daniel Garcia, Abilene High, 2:09.98.
110 hurdles: 1. Jacob McCracken, Midland High, 15.30; 2. Kyle Monroe, Abilene High, 15.93; 3. Anthony Gonzalez, Midland Lee, 16.06; 4. RJ Steele, Lubbock Estacado, 16.10; 5. Christian Romero, Midland Lee, 16.39; 6. Ian Alderson, Abilene High, 16.49.
100: 1. Enock Hafashimana, Abilene High, 11.42; 2. Antwoine Jones, Lubbock Estacado, 11.49; 3. Jeremiah Dobbins, Lubbock Estacado, 11.53; 4. Cole McWilliams, San Angelo central, 11.61; 5. Colton Wilson ,Abilene high, 11.63; 6. D’Cambrion White, Midland High, 11.66.
800 relay: 1. Midland Lee, 1:30.21; 2. San Angelo Central, 1:30.30; 3. Abilene High, 1:31.33; 4. Permian, 1:31.96; 5. Odessa High, 1:33.19; 6. Lubbock Estacado, 1:33.70.
400: 1. Adrian Davila, Permian, 49.69; 2. Daniel Villegas, Midland High, 50.50; 3. Michael Ozuma, Midland High, 51.13; 4. Erik Vargas, Odessa High, 51.86; 5. Julian Potter, San Angelo Central, 52.37; 6. Antione Ramon, Odessa high, 52.37.
300 hurdles: 1. Preston Brockington, Midland High, 40.33; 2. Ian Alderson, Abilene High, 41.23; 3. (tie) Luis Rios, Abilene High, 42.41; and Kyle Monroe, 42.41. 5. Devon Perce, Permian, 42.99; 6. Stephen Soto, San Angelo Central, 43.49.
200: 1. Trent Gonzales, Midland Lee, 23.16; 2. Cole McWilliams, San Angelo Central, 23.28; 3. Deacan Armendereaz, San Angelo Central, 23.50; 4. Wyatt Golden, Permian, 23.62; 5. Trey Chiles, Lubbock Estacado, 23.79; 6. Daniel Garcia, Midland High, 23.80.
1,600: 1. Adrian Lujan, Odessa High, 4:37.26; 2. Daniel Bizima, Abilene High, 4:44.85; 3. Christian Chavez, Permian, 4:46.31; 4. Brock Scoggin, Abilene High, 4:49.74; 5. Servando Wislar, Midland High, 4:49.91; 6. Daniel Garcia, Abilene high, 4:53.72.
1,600 relay: 1. San Angelo Central, 3:24.04; 2. Midland High, 3:27.14; 3. (tie) Permian, 3:27.50; and Odessa High, 3:27.50; 5. Abilene High, 3:34.75; 6. Midland Lee, 3:40.01