HIGH SCHOOL TRACK: Odessa High's Edward, Ramirez leaping to success - Odessa American: Sports

HIGH SCHOOL TRACK: Odessa High's Edward, Ramirez leaping to success

West Texas Relays

March 6, Ratliff Stadium

GIRLS

Individual Results

Field Events

Discus: 1. Anaya Woods, Midland Lee, 125 feet, 2 inches; 2. Aliyah Warren, Midland Lee, 117-11; 3. Selana Hernandez, Midland High, 110-09; 4. Jaycee Johnson, Abilene High, 109-05; 5. Zenaida Rentaria, Abilene High, 103-07; 6. Za’riyah Gilmore, Midland High, 97-03. 

High jump: 1. Gaby Jaquez, Odessa High, 5-02.00; Paige Byford, Odessa High, 5-02.00; Peyton Mayberry, San Angelo Central, 5-00.00; 4. Tyranique Haris, Permian, 4-10.00; 5. Yasmine, San Angelo Central, 4-10.00; 6. (tie) Symphony Brown, Lubbock Estacado, 4-08.00 with Lordana Fuonji, Midland Lee, 4-08.00.

Long jump: 1. Paloma Black, Permian, 17-04.75; 2. Daniela Valenzuela, Presidio, 16-10.00; 3. Peyton Mayberry, San Angelo Central, 16-09.00; 4. Perside Ebengo, Abilene High, 16-03.00; 5. Ty’Trice Conor, Lubbock Estacado, 16-02.25; 6. Skylar Fotis, Midland Lee, 16-02.00.

Shot put: 1. Za’riyah Gilmore, Midland High, 35-09.00; 2. Layla Young, San Angleo Central, 35-09.00; 3. Jamiya Redwine, Abilene High, 34-09.50; 4. Jaycee Johnson, Abilene High, 34-04.50; 5. Aliyah Warren, Midland Lee, 33-10.

Triple jump: 1. Perside Ebengo, Abilene High, 37-05.00; 2. Daniela Valenzuela, Presidio, 36-04.50; 3. Aniya Ramos, Permian, 34-07.75; 4. Maya Belcher, Midland Lee, 34-00.50; Peyton Mayberry, San Angelo Central, 33-05.75; 6. Anya Walton, Midland Lee, 33-00

Pole vault: 1. Sierra Jones, Odessa High, 9-00; Serena Gonzalez, Midland High, 8-6; 3. Kate Ward, San Angelo Central, 7-6; 4. Renata Alvarado, El Paso Riverside, 8-00; 5. Shawntiel Watson, San Angelo Central, 7-6; 6. Kaitlyn Wiggins, Midland Lee, 7-6

Running Events

3,200: 1. Jocelyn Rocha, Abilene High, 13 minutes, 12.63 seconds; 2. Audrey Gibson, Hereford, 13:24.10; Jazira Perez, Odessa high, 13:33.05; 4. Jsoleyn Sanchez, Abilene High, 13:34.36; 5. Julie Tejeda, Odessa high, 13:42.26; 6. Francis Mejia, San Angleo Central, 13:57.33.

400 relay: 1. Permian, 48.52; 2. Midland High, 49.28; 3. Midland Lee, 49.67; 4. Lubbock Estacado, 49.89; 5. Lubbock Estacado, 49.89; 5. Abilene High, 50.14; 6. Odessa High, 50.70.

800: 1. Nathalia Escontrias, Odessa High, 2:24.12; 2. Alejandra Valles, Presidio, 2:27.01; 3. Odalis Lujan, Odessa High, 2:30.13; 4. Raeley howard, Permian, 2:32.08; 5. Jenna Bessent, Abilene High, 2:32.34; 6. Makayla Williams, Midland High, 2:33.41.

100 hurdles: 1. Jade McBride, Midland High, 16.72; 2. Arwen Weaks, Permian, 17.13; 3. Taylor Gonzalez, Midland High, 17.26; 4. Nickiliah Whatley, Hereford, 17.28; 5. Sydney Vincent, Midland High, 17.45; 6. Amberly Longoria, Odessa High, 17.93.

100: 1. Daveja Wilson, Permian, 12.44; 2. Ty’Trice Conor, Lubbock Estacado, 12.75; 3. Nicole Felix, Presidio, 12.99; 4. Paloma Black, Permian, 13.11; 5. McKenzie Gibson, Midland Lee, 13.12; 6. Maya Belcher, Midland Lee, 13.25.

800 relay: 1. Midland High, 1:45.31; 2. Presdio ,1:45.62; 3. Lubbock Estacado, 1:45.63; 4. Midland Lee, 1:47.11; 5. San Angelo Central, 1:48.15; 7. Odessa High, 1:49.88.

400: 1. Maria Jimenez, Permian, 1:01.66; 2. Aniya Ramos, Permian, 1:02.20; Alejandra Valles, Presidio, 1:02.43; 4. Perside Ebengo, Abilene High, 1:03.07; 5. Amadria Miller, Lubbock Estacado, 1:03.46; 6. Zoie Bodden, San Angelo Central, 1:04.39.

300 hurdles: 1. Jade McBride, Midland High, 48.45; 2. Taylor Gonzalez, Midland High, 49.29; 3. Nathalia Escontrias, Odessa High, 49.66; 5. Kinsley Baker, San Angelo Central, 51.51; 6. Jazlynn Ceballos, Permian, 51.74.

200: 1. Daniela Valenzuela, Presidio, 25.83; 2. Brielle Bracken, Midland High, 26.43; Joy Egwu, Midland High, 26.92; 4. Diamonique Sprague, Midland High, 26.93; 5. Eboni Adams, Lubbock Estacado, 26.96; 6. Paloma Black, Permian, 27.00.

1,600: 1. Kari Tate, Midland High, 5:37.27; 2. Odalis Lujan, Odessa High, 5:45.91; 3. Amber Maldonado, Hereford, 5:46.42; 4. Jasmin Mendez, Abilene High, 5:48.17; 5. Marian Murillo-Martinez, Odessa High, 5:53.44; 6. Hanna Long, Midland Lee, 5:53.72.

1,600 relay: 1. Permian, 4:05.39; 2. Presidio, 4:10.66; 3. Odessa High, 4:15.17; 4. San Angelo Central, 4:17.71; 5. Midland High, 4:17.68; 6. Abilene High, 4:20.97.

———

BOYS

Individual Results

Field Events

Discus: 1. Jake Parchman, Permian, 168 feet, 6 inches; 2. Charlie Gonzales, Midland Lee, 157-1; 3. Zac Heller, Midland Lee, 142-3; 4. Nathan Calvery, Odessa high, 126-10; 5. Dvyan Wilkins, Abilene High, 126-8; 6. Jezreel Sanchez, Odessa High, 126-6.;

High jump: 1. Slade Ebenstein, Midland Lee, 6-8; 2. Dylan Wright, Abilene High, 6-4; 3. Jaryn Talmadge, Abilene High, 5-10; 4. Micah Villarreal, Abilene High, 5-8; 5. Devon Pierce, Permian, 5-6; 6. Malik Finley, San Angelo Central, 5-6.

Long jump: 1. Javian Edwards, Odessa high, 21-1; 2. D’Cambrion White, Midland High, 20-11.75; J.C. Ramirez, Odessa High, 20-10; 4. Enock Hafashimana, Abilene High, 20-02.50; 5. Khristian Johnson, Abilene High, 20-00.75; 6. Malik Finley, San Angelo Central, 20-00.25.

Shot put: 1. Charlie Gonzales, Midland Lee, 52-1; James Bruce, Permian, 45-6.50; 3. Lucas Gomez, Abilene High, 44-11.50; 4. Carlos Moreno, Midland Lee, 44-0; 5. Anthony Gonzales, San Angelo Central, 43-5; 6. Braxton Pearson, Midland High, 42-7.

Triple jump: 1. Khristian Johnson, Abilene High, 43-7; 2. J.C. Ramirez, Odessa High, 42-8.50; 3. Christian Romero, Midland Lee, 42-4.25; 4. Amarion Garrett, Permian, 42-0; 5. Dash Williams, Permian, 41-11; 6. Thombias Moy, Midland High, 40-10.

Pole vault: 1. Rory Maguire, Midland Lee, 15-3; 2. Dylan Hayes, Odessa High, 13-0; 3. Justin Adebayo, El Paso Riverside, 11-6; 4. Hayden Davenport, San Angelo Central, 11-0; 5. Eric Lopez, El Paso Riverside, 10-6.

Running Events

3,200: 1. Adrian Lujan, Odessa High, 9 minutes, 48.74 seconds, 2. Josh Garcia, Permian, 9:57.94; 3. Brock Scoggin, Abilene High, 10:19.48; 4. Andrew Valdiviezo, El Paso Riverside, 10:19.76; 5. Christian Chavez, Permian, 10:25.30; 6. Servando Wislar, Midland High, 10:26.83.

400 relay: 1. Midland Lee, 42.96; 2. San Angelo Central, 43.20; 3. Permian, 43.41; 4. Lubbock Estacado, 43.45; 5. Midland High, 43.53; 6. El Paso Riverside, 44.14

800: 1. Adrian Davila, Permian, 1:57.92; 2. Daniel Bizima, Abilene high, 2:02.48; 3. Mathew Ortiz, Odessa High, 2:03.60; 4. Elijah Givens, Odessa High, 2:08.69; 5. Braden Huffman, Midland Lee, 2:09.31; Daniel Garcia, Abilene High, 2:09.98.

110 hurdles: 1. Jacob McCracken, Midland High, 15.30; 2. Kyle Monroe, Abilene High, 15.93; 3. Anthony Gonzalez, Midland Lee, 16.06; 4. RJ Steele, Lubbock Estacado, 16.10; 5. Christian Romero, Midland Lee, 16.39; 6. Ian Alderson, Abilene High, 16.49.

100: 1. Enock Hafashimana, Abilene High, 11.42; 2. Antwoine Jones, Lubbock Estacado, 11.49; 3. Jeremiah Dobbins, Lubbock Estacado, 11.53; 4. Cole McWilliams, San Angelo central, 11.61; 5. Colton Wilson ,Abilene high, 11.63; 6. D’Cambrion White, Midland High, 11.66.

800 relay: 1. Midland Lee, 1:30.21; 2. San Angelo Central, 1:30.30; 3. Abilene High, 1:31.33; 4. Permian, 1:31.96; 5. Odessa High, 1:33.19; 6. Lubbock Estacado, 1:33.70.

400: 1. Adrian Davila, Permian, 49.69; 2. Daniel Villegas, Midland High, 50.50; 3. Michael Ozuma, Midland High, 51.13; 4. Erik Vargas, Odessa High, 51.86; 5. Julian Potter, San Angelo Central, 52.37; 6. Antione Ramon, Odessa high, 52.37.

300 hurdles: 1. Preston Brockington, Midland High, 40.33; 2. Ian Alderson, Abilene High, 41.23; 3. (tie) Luis Rios, Abilene High, 42.41; and Kyle Monroe, 42.41. 5. Devon Perce, Permian, 42.99; 6. Stephen Soto, San Angelo Central, 43.49.

200: 1. Trent Gonzales, Midland Lee, 23.16; 2. Cole McWilliams, San Angelo Central, 23.28; 3. Deacan Armendereaz, San Angelo Central, 23.50; 4. Wyatt Golden, Permian, 23.62; 5. Trey Chiles, Lubbock Estacado, 23.79; 6. Daniel Garcia, Midland High, 23.80.

1,600: 1. Adrian Lujan, Odessa High, 4:37.26; 2. Daniel Bizima, Abilene High, 4:44.85; 3. Christian Chavez, Permian, 4:46.31; 4. Brock Scoggin, Abilene High, 4:49.74; 5. Servando Wislar, Midland High, 4:49.91; 6. Daniel Garcia, Abilene high, 4:53.72.

1,600 relay: 1. San Angelo Central, 3:24.04; 2. Midland High, 3:27.14; 3. (tie) Permian, 3:27.50; and Odessa High, 3:27.50; 5. Abilene High, 3:34.75; 6. Midland Lee, 3:40.01

Odessa High’s Javian Edwards and J.C. Ramirez are both looking to go all out for their senior seasons in track and field and that includes in the long jump.

Odessa High pair managed to put on another show, doing it in front of their home fans by placing in the top three Friday at the West Texas Relays at Ratliff Stadium.

Edwards took the first place finish with a jump of 21-feet-1 inch, while Ramirez was third at 20-10.

It wasn’t quite a personal best for Edwards as his best jump remains at 21-3, set at the Tall City Relays in Midland last month.

He isn’t complaining, however, about the result.

“This season has been going great,” Edwards said. “I’ve had a personal record at a couple of meets this season. My second meet, I landed on my foot kind of funny and I that’s why I wasn’t doing the triple jump today.”

He was quite pleased with his performance on Friday.

“Honestly, I’ve been surprised by my jumps,” Edwards said. “I didn’t think I would do this well.”

Edwards set goals for this season which are pretty simple: to make it as far as he can in his events.

“I certainly want to make it to state in the triple jump,” Edwards said. “That’s my biggest goal. I want to at least make it to regionals in the long jump.”

At the West Texas Relays, Edwards sat out the triple jump as he tries to recover from his foot injury.

As he continues through his last season at the high school level, Edwards is hoping to make the most of it.

“Basically, knowing that this is my last high school season, I just want to go out and do my best,” Edwards said.

Ramirez is also is looking to make a deep run past district.

“So far, I’ve been pleased with my performance,” Ramirez said. “I’m slowly but surely getting better and improving.

“That’s been my biggest thing. I’m not so much focused on the placing but rather the jump and making sure I’m at my personal best.”

With this being his third year on varsity track and field, Ramirez says he now knows what to expect.

“I know how to jump and I know how everything is supposed to work,” he said. “Every year, I’ve gotten better and better and that’s a confidence booster. That’s something that’s helped me with confidence.”

Friday’s jump for Ramirez was another improvement, setting a personal record.

“These last few weeks, I’ve been jumping around 20 feet but this is the first time that I’ve gotten well into the 20s,” Ramierz said. “That’s the main goal. I want to get to 22 feet and I know I’m getting closer and closer.”

It was even more special for him to do that at his home meet.

“These past four years, every time we’re out here, I make sure to show up and I just have to make sure that I show up for my home team,” Ramirez said.

Ramirez would also like to make it back to regionals but he’s also looking to try and repeat as district champion in the triple jump.

“This year, I would like to repeat as district champ in triple jump and try to get to regionals in the long jump and triple jump,” Ramirez said. “I know that I can do both.”

As Ramirez continues this season, he knows the littlest things will have the biggest impact on his performance.

“Right now, it’s just the small details,” Ramirez said. “I know in the long jump, if I can get my finishes going, I’ll be good. The triple jump is just trying to get the small details right.”

Odessa High assistant track and field coach Amad Quigley has also been impressed with Ramirez and Edwards this season.

“They’re doing well,” Quigley said. “I say all the time that they’re doing what I expect them to do. As far as this season, they’re having great jobs and they’re doing a good job of getting personal records.”

>> Follow Michael Bauer on Twitter at @OAmichaelba

 

Michael Bauer is a sports reporter at the Odessa American. He can be reached at mbauer@oaoa.com at 432-333-7772 or on Twitter @OAmichaelba.

