COLLEGE BASKETBALL: UTPB closes out Tip-Off Classic with victory

The UTPB men’s basketball team closed out its opening weekend of the season on a good note, defeating Wayne State (Neb.) 82-62 Sunday at the Disney Tip-Off Classic at Santiago Canyon College.

Jordan Horn led the way for the Falcons (1-2), finishing with a game-high 19 points, including four three-pointers, and four rebounds. Horn was one of four UTPB players to finish in double figures along with Pat Dembley, Miles Washington, and Carson Newsome, who had 15, 14, and 10 points, respectively.

Jordan Janssen had a double-double for the Wildcats (0-3) with 17 points and 11 rebounds.

The Falcons return home for their first home game of the season at 7 p.m. Friday at the Falcon Dome against Western State Colorado.