HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: OHS defeats Pecos in four sets

PECOS The Odessa High volleyball team won its second straight match defeating Pecos (19-25, 25-21, 25-21, 25-14) in four sets Tuesday night on the road.

Brianna McClure led the Lady Bronchos (11-12) with 17 aces to go with 17 assists and eight kills. Kaia Minjarez added 10 aces and 10 assists while Gabrielle Jaquez had 21 assists for Odessa High.

Odessa High returns to action at 6 p.m. next Tuesday at home against Crane. It will be the first home match for the Lady Bronchos since Aug. 13 against Andrews.