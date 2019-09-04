HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: OHS defeats Pecos in four sets

Volleyball file photo
Odessa High def. Pecos
19-25, 25-21, 25-21, 25-14
At Pecos HS
Kills — OHS: Gabrielle Jasquez 1, Brianna McClure 8, Bryanna Ordaz 5, Julisha Terry 7, Paige Byford 4, Kheeauna Lide 5, Alexis Luna 3, Kaia Minjarez 1
Blocks — OHS: None.
Assists — OHS: Gabrielle Jaquez 2, Brianna McClure 17, Kaia Mnjarez 10.
Digs — OHS: Elena Brito 7, 21, Brianna McClure 6, Bianaca Solorzano 4, Kheeauna Lide 1, Alexis Luna 1, Kaia Minjarez 2
Aces — OHS: Gabrielle Jaquez 2, Brianna McClure 17, Kaia Minjarez 10.
Records
OHS: 11-12
PECOS The Odessa High volleyball team won its second straight match defeating Pecos (19-25, 25-21, 25-21, 25-14) in four sets Tuesday night on the road.
Brianna McClure led the Lady Bronchos (11-12) with 17 aces to go with 17 assists and eight kills. Kaia Minjarez added 10 aces and 10 assists while Gabrielle Jaquez had 21 assists for Odessa High.
Odessa High returns to action at 6 p.m. next Tuesday at home against Crane. It will be the first home match for the Lady Bronchos since Aug. 13 against Andrews.
