  • September 4, 2019

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: OHS defeats Pecos in four sets - Odessa American: Sports

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: OHS defeats Pecos in four sets

Box Score

Odessa High def. Pecos

19-25, 25-21, 25-21, 25-14

At Pecos HS

Kills — OHS: Gabrielle Jasquez 1, Brianna McClure 8, Bryanna Ordaz 5, Julisha Terry 7, Paige Byford 4, Kheeauna Lide 5, Alexis Luna 3, Kaia Minjarez 1

Blocks — OHS: None.

Assists — OHS: Gabrielle Jaquez 2, Brianna McClure 17, Kaia Mnjarez 10.

Digs — OHS: Elena Brito 7, 21, Brianna McClure 6, Bianaca Solorzano 4, Kheeauna Lide 1, Alexis Luna 1, Kaia Minjarez 2

Aces — OHS: Gabrielle Jaquez 2, Brianna McClure 17, Kaia Minjarez 10.

Records

OHS: 11-12

Posted: Wednesday, September 4, 2019 6:59 pm

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: OHS defeats Pecos in four sets

PECOS The Odessa High volleyball team won its second straight match defeating Pecos (19-25, 25-21, 25-21, 25-14) in four sets Tuesday night on the road.

Brianna McClure led the Lady Bronchos (11-12) with 17 aces to go with 17 assists and eight kills. Kaia Minjarez added 10 aces and 10 assists while Gabrielle Jaquez had 21 assists for Odessa High.

Odessa High returns to action at 6 p.m. next Tuesday at home against Crane. It will be the first home match for the Lady Bronchos since Aug. 13 against Andrews.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

