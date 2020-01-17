  • January 17, 2020

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Wranglers fall to Western Texas College

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Wranglers fall to Western Texas College

WJCAC Standings

Overall Conference

Team W L W L

Clarendon College 17 1 5 0

New Mexico JC 14 6 4 2

Western Texas College 16 3 3 2

South Plains College 11 6 3 2

NMMI 10 7 3 2

Midland College 10 9 3 2

Frank Phillips College 13 7 2 4

Odessa College 8 10 1 4

Howard College 11 9 1 5

x-clinched Region 5 tournament berth

———

Thursday’s games

Clarendon College 79, New Mexico Junior College 75 (OT)

Western Texas College 77, Odessa College 58

Midland College 60, Howard College 55

New Mexico Military Institute 85, Frank Phillips College 68

Monday’s games

Midland College at South Plains College, 7:30 p.m.

Odessa College at Clarendon College, 7:30 p.m.

Western Texas College at New Mexico Military Institute, 7:30 p.m.

Frank Phillips College at New Mexico Junior College, 8:30 p.m.

Western Texas College 77,

Odessa College 58

WESTERN TEXAS COLLEGE (16-3, 3-2)

Donovan Reagan 4-7 3-3 12, CJ Smith 3-8 1-2 9, Darius Mickens 8-12 4-7 24, Steven Allison 2-2 0-0 6, Tafari Simms 2-13 3-4 7, Leland Kirkendoll 3-5 0-0 7, Corey Thelisme 2-3 0-0 5, Ben Smith 3-4 1-2 7, Aseniy Semenov 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-54 12-18 77.

ODESSA COLLEGE (8-10, 1-4)

Tavon Jones 3-9 2-2 8, Tauriawn Knight 7-17 2-2 19, Mam ayuel 3-5 3-5 10, Dav9id Ward 0-2 0-0 0, Azubuike Nwankwo 2-2 0-0 4, Joe Kasperzyk 0-2 0-0 0, Isaiah Turner 2-5 1-1 5, Jayscon Bereal 0-1 0-0 0, Lucas Capablo 0-1 0-2 0, Rosario 0-6 0-5 0, Alphousseyni Diedhiou 4-5 1-2 9, Lino Manhom 0-0 1-2 1, Nate Lemons 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 22-57 10-16 58.

Halftime — Western Texas College 44, Odessa College 30. 3-Point goals — Western Texas College 11-20 (Reagan 1-2, Smith 2-5, Mickens 4-6, Allison 2-2, Simms 0-1, Kikendoll 1-2, Thelisme 1-2), Odessa College 4-26 (Jones 0-3, Knight 3-7, Ayuel 1-3, Ward 0-2, Kasperzyk 0-2, Turner 0-1, Beral 0-1, Capalbo 0-1, Rosario 0-5, Lemons 0-1). Total fouls — Western Texas College 14, Odessa College 13. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — Western Texas College (Reagan), Odessa College (Jones). Rebounds — Western Texas College 29 (Mickens 11), Odessa College 34 (Diedhiou 6). Assists — Western Texas College 19 (Simms 5), Odessa College 13 (Jones 2, Knight 2, Kasperzyk 2, Capalbo 2, Rosario 2).

Posted: Thursday, January 16, 2020 11:42 pm

By Michael Bauer mbauer@oaoa.com, 432-333-7772 Odessa American

The Odessa College men’s basketball was handed a 77-58 loss by Western Texas College Thursday night at the OC Sports Center in Western Junior College Athletic Conference action.

The Wranglers (8-10 overall, 1-4 WJCAC) found themselves in an early hole and couldn’t find a way out as Western Texas College moved to 16-3, 3-2.

“The first thing I want to do is apologize to our fans and all the people that paid money to watch the game because that was embarrassing,” Odessa College head coach Kris Baumann said. “I know what this program stands for. I know the great players that have played here. I know that they’ve had outstanding coaches. This is all on me. I take full responsibility because I recruited everyone of these guys and I coach this team. I want to apologize to the people who saw that game because it’s not right. It’s not right for people who paid their hard-earned money to come over and see that.”

Odessa College was led in scoring by Tauriawn Knight, who had 19 points, while Mam Ayuel had 10 points and Alphousseyni Diedhiou had nine.

Western Texas College was led by Darius Mickens, who had 24 points, while Donovan Reagan had 12 and CJ Smith had nine.

The Westerners began the game on a strong note, going on a 6-0 run.

Western Texas College continued its early success and had a 17-6 lead with 14:03 left in the first half. That was when the Wranglers called a 30-second timeout.

With 2:39 left in the first half, the Westerners’ continued to keep their foot on the gas pedal, leading 40-27.

Mam Ayuel’s 3-pointer made it a 10-point deficit for the Wranglers soon after.

Western Texas College’s lead was 44-30 at the halftime buzzer.

Odessa College began the second half a slight positive, scoring a few baskets but Western Texas College continued to maintain its lead.

Ayuel picked up a foul and managed to hit one of two shots from his trip to the line, bringing the Wranglers to a 62-42 deficit with 11:24 left in the game.

Ayuel hit an inside shot soon after to lower the Wranglers’ deficits to under 20 points and the Wranglers called their final timeout of the game with ten minutes still remaining in the game.

Knight scored from outside the perimeter soon after as the Wranglers kept their little run going.

Diedhiou made a free throw and a put back from Victor Rosario brought the Wranglers to a 65-50 deficit at the 8:01 mark in the second half.

Western Texas College’s Ben Smith picked up a foul while scoring an inside shot, but couldn’t finish up the three-point play with the Westerners ahead by 18.

A dunk by Smith soon after extended Western Texas College’s lead to 71-52 with 5:13 left in the game.

Knight’s 3-pointer from the left side of the floor narrowed the gap to 71-58 with under three minutes to go.

But the Wranglers wouldn’t get much closer as they were dealt their fourth consecutive loss.

Michael Bauer is a sports reporter at the Odessa American. He can be reached at mbauer@oaoa.com at 432-333-7772 or on Twitter @OAmichaelba.

