COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Falcons fall to Rams but clinch postseason spot

Hosting Angelo State in a game that would guarantee a spot in the Lone Star Conference tournament with a victory, the UTPB men’s basketball team wasn’t ready.

Whether it was a letdown from a big victory against Lubbock Christian or too much early offense from the Rams, the Falcons had no answers.

Paul Williams scored a game-high 26 points to lead Angelo State to a 92-67 victory against UTPB in the regular-season finale Saturday at the Falcon Dome.

Andrew Ibarguen added 23 points, Collin Turner finished with 16 and Burone Edwards chipped in 14 to the victory as Angelo State improved to 19-7 overall, 15-7 in conference.

“Give a lot tremendous amount of credit to Angelo State,” UTPB head coach Josh Newman said. “I thought they guarded as well as they’ve guarded all year.

“And I don’t know if it was a letdown from Thursday’s win against Lubbock Christian, but I thought we came out not ready to go. I think that if we come out and jump on them early, it’s a different story. The energy wasn’t there at the beginning.”

UTPB seniors Pat Dembley and Miles Washington led the team with 24 and 15 points, respectively, in their final home game.

In spite of the loss, the Falcons will play more basketball as they qualified for the conference tournament thanks to victories by West Texas A&M and St. Edward’s.

Newman didn’t know who UTPB would face on Tuesday, but he didn’t care, either.

“It’s time to get ready for what I call the fourth season,” he said. “It’s a tournament and everyone starts even.”

Williams made sure that the Rams didn’t start even on this day, showing early that he was ready to play, scoring the first 14 points of the game for the Rams, and finishing with 19 in the first half, including 5-of-8 from long distance.

Washington and Dembley each had 11 points in the first half, but Angelo State was able to push its lead to nine points in the final moments before the break.

They didn’t stop pushing after halftime, quickly extending the lead to 10, 15 and then 20 points on a dunk by Ibarguen with less than 15 minutes to play in the game.

From that point it was just a matter of getting to the final horn for both teams.

Angelo State shot 51.6 percent from the field for the game, hitting 11-of-31 3-pointers and 11-of-12 free throws.

UTPB converted 39.4 percent of its shots, but was just 8-of-29 from long distance.

“Defensively we did not do what we were supposed to do,” Newman said. “We talked about pressuring up, obviously on Turner, and pressuring up on Williams and they didn’t execute the game plan.

“Offensively, things got completely out of whack, guys got out of rhythm.”