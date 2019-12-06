HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Wink prepares for regional final

For most of the playoffs, the Wink Wildcats have viewed themselves as underdogs.

That’s no problem for them. They’ve come to embrace playing that role.

It makes sense as well as the Wildcats (10-3) are still alive in their hunt for a state title.

They’ll get another opportunity to prove the doubters wrong when they face Stratford (12-1) in a 7 p.m. kickoff time Friday at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock in the Class 2A Division II regional final.

“There’s no doubt, they’re good,” Wink head coach Brian Gibson said. “But I think we match up very well with them. They run the ball effectively. They have a good quarterback and a lot of big skilled guys. Their offensive line is as good as we’ve seen all year long. They play hard. They’re not 12-1 by accident. We’ve embraced the underdog role for the last few weeks. This is going to be another opportunity to show the world and the state what we can do.”

The Wildcats are coming off a 28-21 win over Vega in the regional semifinals last week in Levelland.

Wink is having its best season in decades.

“I think it’s huge,” Gibson said. “Wink’s got a rich tradition. It’s something that we’re excited to do for not only this school but for this community. I think it’s big. It’s big to set a big foundation. It’s something that we’ve talked about ever since I first got here.

“We’ve always wanted to play into December and to make a deep playoff run and to sustain that in the coming years. The extra four games have been an extra month for our players. It’s an extra month that our younger players have gotten. It’s great for the future and its super exciting for our players.”

This season has already been filled with milestone moments for the Wildcats. Wink beat Ralls in the area round 28-12 two weeks ago to clinch a spot in the third round of the playoffs for the first time since 1995.

“It means a lot to my teammates and I,” Mateo Ramirez said of his team’s current playoff run. “We’ve been battling hard for four years trying to get past the second round and to now get past the third round is great. It means a lot to get deep into the playoffs for all of us. Really, we’re doing it for the community, our teammates, the school and the entire community of Wink.”

With Wink having its best season in more than 20 years, their current playoff run has left the players and coaches wanting more.

“It’s like everything else in life,” Gibson said. “You get a taste of it and suddenly you want more of it if it’s good. That’s what we’re hoping builds our younger kids and the kids in junior high. We want them to know that if they put in all the work for it, they’ll get rewarded for it. It’s something that they see and want to sustain. It develops into peer pressure and you don’t want to let each other down. You want to keep going so that’s where we’re at. We want our younger kids to learn from our seniors.”

But while they know what they’re going up against with a team like Stratford, the Wildcats know that they’re capable of shocking people.

“We know what we’re capable of,” Mason Morgan said. “We need to play strong, but we have a great mentality going in and we know what we can do.”

Case in point, the Wildcats found themselves down 14-0 at the half in last week’s playoff game before coming back and beating Vega.

“We went into halftime and coach told us to just do our jobs and that’s what we did,” Ramirez said. “We kept our composure and finished each play. We came out and did our job in the second half and everything worked out.”

Getting to play at Texas Tech University has brought another level of excitement to the Wink players and coaches.

“It’s going to be exciting,” Gibson said. “It’s good for our kids. It’s something that we want them to experience. We’re glad we get to play at a big venue like that. Playing at a place like Texas Tech is pretty cool. We want our younger kids to experience that and say ‘I want to play here someday’ so it’s great for the program and great for our kids.”

Ramirez is upbeat about the opportunity to play at Jones AT&T Stadium.

“We’re really excited,” Ramirez said. “Going in there at a college football stadium with the entire community behind us, we’re just ready to go out there and do what we do best and that’s to play football with our teammates.”

The Elks enter the game, coming off a 25-6 win over Gruver last week in the regional semifinal round.

“They’re really good,” Ramirez said. “We can’t underestimate them. We’ve been underdogs all throughout the playoffs but we have to do our jobs because their skill guys are really good. They can really run the ball. We have to tackle them low and make sure that we wrap up and everything. I feel like we can do well if we do all of that.”

But regardless of the outcome on Friday, Gibson said he’s proud of his team for the work the players have done this year.

“It’s been rewarding,” Gibson said. “You get to see the kids come together as a team and that’s been the biggest thing. Winning is fun and everyone wants to do it but to see this group come together as a team like they have and learn to fight for each other and for their coaches and school and community, it’s been really fun.

“Sitting back and watching all of it, that’s been enjoyable. We show up and know that our kids will play hard and compete hard and when you’re in the playoffs, everyone’s just as likely to knock someone off as the other guy. You never know how things will go in the playoffs, believing in each other has been great.”