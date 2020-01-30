  • January 30, 2020

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: OC travels to Frank Phillips

Conference Standings

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

WJCAC Standings

Overall Conference

Team W L W L

South Plains College 23 0 7 0

New Mexico JC 14 6 5 2

Odessa College 16 7 5 2

Midland College 15 5 5 2

Western Texas College 9 9 3 4

Frank Phillips College 10 11 2 5

Howard College 5 17 1 6

Clarendon College 13 10 0 7

x-clinched Region 5 tournament berth

———

Thursday, Jan. 30

Odessa College at Frank Phillips College, 5:45 p.m.

South Plains College at Howard College, 5:45 p.m.

Western Texas College at New Mexico Junior College, 5:45 p.m.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

WJCAC Standings

Overall Conference

Team W L W L

Clarendon College 19 2 7 1

New Mexico JC 16 6 6 2

South Plains College 14 6 6 2

Western Texas College 16 6 3 5

NMMI 11 9 3 5

Odessa College 10 11 3 5

Midland College 10 12 3 5

Howard College 13 9 3 5

Frank Phillips College 13 9 2 6

x-clinched Region 5 tournament berth

———

Thursday, Jan. 30

Odessa College at Frank Phillips College, 7:30 p.m.

South Plains College at Howard College, 7:30 p.m.

New Mexico Military Institute at Clarendon College, 7:30 p.m.

Western Texas College at New Mexico Junior college, 8:30 p.m.

Posted: Wednesday, January 29, 2020 8:28 pm

Posted: Wednesday, January 29, 2020 8:28 pm

The Odessa College men’s and women’s basketball teams are back on the court as they travel to face Frank Phillips College in Borger.

The women will tip off at 5:45 with the men following scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. start.

The Lady Wranglers (16-7 overall, 5-2 WJCAC) are coming off a close loss to South Plains College on Monday.

The Odessa College men (10-11, 3-5) are looking to get back into the win column after losing to South Plains as well.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

