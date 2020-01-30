COLLEGE BASKETBALL: OC travels to Frank Phillips

Odessa College logo
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
WJCAC Standings
Overall Conference
Team W L W L
South Plains College 23 0 7 0
New Mexico JC 14 6 5 2
Odessa College 16 7 5 2
Midland College 15 5 5 2
Western Texas College 9 9 3 4
Frank Phillips College 10 11 2 5
Howard College 5 17 1 6
Clarendon College 13 10 0 7
x-clinched Region 5 tournament berth
———
Thursday, Jan. 30
Odessa College at Frank Phillips College, 5:45 p.m.
South Plains College at Howard College, 5:45 p.m.
Western Texas College at New Mexico Junior College, 5:45 p.m.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
WJCAC Standings
Overall Conference
Team W L W L
Clarendon College 19 2 7 1
New Mexico JC 16 6 6 2
South Plains College 14 6 6 2
Western Texas College 16 6 3 5
NMMI 11 9 3 5
Odessa College 10 11 3 5
Midland College 10 12 3 5
Howard College 13 9 3 5
Frank Phillips College 13 9 2 6
x-clinched Region 5 tournament berth
———
Thursday, Jan. 30
Odessa College at Frank Phillips College, 7:30 p.m.
South Plains College at Howard College, 7:30 p.m.
New Mexico Military Institute at Clarendon College, 7:30 p.m.
Western Texas College at New Mexico Junior college, 8:30 p.m.
The Odessa College men’s and women’s basketball teams are back on the court as they travel to face Frank Phillips College in Borger.
The women will tip off at 5:45 with the men following scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. start.
The Lady Wranglers (16-7 overall, 5-2 WJCAC) are coming off a close loss to South Plains College on Monday.
The Odessa College men (10-11, 3-5) are looking to get back into the win column after losing to South Plains as well.
