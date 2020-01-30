COLLEGE BASKETBALL: OC travels to Frank Phillips

The Odessa College men’s and women’s basketball teams are back on the court as they travel to face Frank Phillips College in Borger.

The women will tip off at 5:45 with the men following scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. start.

The Lady Wranglers (16-7 overall, 5-2 WJCAC) are coming off a close loss to South Plains College on Monday.

The Odessa College men (10-11, 3-5) are looking to get back into the win column after losing to South Plains as well.