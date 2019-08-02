NORTH AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE: Phipps commits to NCAA

Odessa Jackalopes goalkeeper Kade Phipps has committed to play hockey at the NCAA Division III level, playing for the University of Wisconsin-River Falls, the team announced Thursday.

Phipps, completed his second and final season of playing junior hockey in the North American Hockey League during 2018-19.

Phipps spent this past season playing with both the Jackalopes and the Johnstown Tomahawks.

He began the season with the Tomahawks, posting a 3-2-0 record with a 2.70 goals against average and an .897 save percentage. He was traded t Odessa where he appeared in 27 games, posting a 7-13-2 record with a 3.71 goals against average and a .902 save percentage.

Phipps is the 11th player from this past season’s Jackalopes roster to make an NCAA commitment.