  • August 2, 2019

NORTH AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE: Phipps commits to NCAA

NORTH AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE: Phipps commits to NCAA

Posted: Friday, August 2, 2019 6:33 pm

Odessa American

Odessa Jackalopes goalkeeper Kade Phipps has committed to play hockey at the NCAA Division III level, playing for the University of Wisconsin-River Falls, the team announced Thursday.

Phipps, completed his second and final season of playing junior hockey in the North American Hockey League during 2018-19.

Phipps spent this past season playing with both the Jackalopes and the Johnstown Tomahawks.

He began the season with the Tomahawks, posting a 3-2-0 record with a 2.70 goals against average and an .897 save percentage. He was traded t Odessa where he appeared in 27 games, posting a 7-13-2 record with a 3.71 goals against average and a .902 save percentage.

Phipps is the 11th player from this past season’s Jackalopes roster to make an NCAA commitment.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

