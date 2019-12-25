HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: 2019 All-Permian Utility

TRAVIS RUCKMAN, RB/LB

ALPINE, HT, WT, YR

>> Key Stats: The Fightin’ Bucks senior carried the ball 105 times for 752 yards and 13 touchdowns, caught two passes for 34 yards and led the team with 82 tackles, including three tackles for loss, three sacks, two interceptions and one fumble recovery.

>> Alpine coach John Fellows says: “His leadership and work ethic were just tremendous for us. He was the running back for us, in our 1-back set and basically was the quarterback for us on defense at the mike linebacker spot. Can’t express how much he meant to the team.”

JOSHUA MENDEZ, RB/LB

VAN HORN, 6-0, 190, SR.

>> Key Stats: Mendez made his senior year count, carrying the ball 210 times for 1,204 yards and seven touchdowns. Defensively, he led the Eagles with 96 tackles, nine tackles for loss, three sacks, two interceptions and two defensive touchdowns..

>> Van Horn coach Brock Tyrrell says: “Josh was one of our silent leaders. He didn’t make a lot of noise with his mouth but used his pads and speed to do the talking. He was at the core of our senior leadership.”.

RYAN SNODGRASS, RB/LB

GREENWOOD, 5-10, 165, SR.

>> Key Stats: Had 74 carries for 636 yards and seven touchdowns, with 12 receptions for 335 yards and three touchdowns. Finished with 77 tackles, three tackles for loss, three interceptions and caused two fumbles..

>> Greenwood coach Rusty Purser says: “Ryan really made us go offensively and defensively. He was a guy that we knew that we needed to be on the field every single week.”

AARON URIAS, RB/QB/DB

VAN HORN, 5-10, 165, SR.

>> Key Stats: Carried the ball 52 times for 518 yards and 10 touchdowns, along with 27 receptions for 490 yards and seven touchdowns; Defensively, finished with 42 tackles, three tackles for loss and two interceptions.

>> Van Horn coach Brock Tyrrell says: “Aaron stepped up to help the team any way he could. He was our utility back playing receiver, quarterback and running back in multiple games. Another strong senior leader, Aaron used his speed to propel in senior season. Aaron put the team first and played wherever was the best for the team in the moment.”

BRODY RAY, WR/DB

GREENWOOD, 6-2, 170, SR.

>> Key Stats: Finished with 35 catches for 758 yards and 14 touchdowns. Made 23 tackles and had two interceptions for a team that went undefeated in district play and reached the state semifinals..

>> Greenwood coach Rusty Purser says: “Brody has big-play abilities and we didn’t have anybody else like that. We had Trey (Cross) run the ball a lot, but to have a guy like Brody that you know is going to score a touchdown or two every game is what he brought to this football team.”

TITAN QUIGG, QB/DB

RANKIN, 5-10, 160, SR.

>> Key Stats: Was 38-of-50 passing for 833 yards and 15 touchdowns. Finished with 80 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, two interceptions, four fumble recoveries and three defensive touchdowns.

>> Rankin coach Garret Avalos says: “Titan is an exceptional athlete and outstanding leader. He is always respectful, hardworking, and dependable. I have had the honor of knowing Titan since he was in Pre-K and have coached him since he was a 7th-grade student athlete. He has started for us since he was a freshman and has grown into a great young man. He displays all of the characteristics we want our athletes to administer when they leave our program. There is no doubt, Titan will be successful in life when he leaves our athletic program.”

BROCK GIBSON, LB/WR/RB/TE

WINK, 6-2, 230, JR.

>> Key Stats: Gibson was all over the field for the Wildcats, but truly made his presence felt on the defensive side of the football with 75 tackles, three tackles for loss, one interception, one defensive touchdown. Offensively, he had 41 receptions, 423 yards, five touchdowns, a 87-percent grade blocking and 15 pancake blocks.

>> Wink coach Brian Gibson says: “Only missing one game in three years, Brock has proven to be very durable and consistent player and leader for the Wildcats. He has proven to be the most versatile player on the Wildcat team this year. He has played a variety of offensive positions — H back, fullback, tight end — and split out wide as well. We are looking forward to what he can do as he returns for his senior year in 2020.”

CORY SCHULLER, OL/DL

VAN HORN, 5-11, 250, SR.

>> Key Stats: Graded out at 91 percent for the season with 47 pancake blocks, along with one rush for 7 yards; Defensively, Schuller finished with 65 tackles, six sacks, 13 tackles for loss, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

>> Van Horn coach Brock Tyrrell says: “Cory has been the backbone of the offensive and defensive line for several seasons. He finished his high-school career grading out at 91 percent. He was selected to the 2019 AP Class 2A All-State Football team as an honorable mention selection and is another pillar of leadership whose presence will be missed, but his example will be remembered and repeated.”