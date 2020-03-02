  • March 2, 2020

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: UTPB heads to Tarleton State to begin conference tournament

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: UTPB heads to Tarleton State to begin conference tournament

Posted: Monday, March 2, 2020 8:17 pm

OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

The UTPB men’s basketball team begins play at the Lone Star Conference tournament with a first-round road game against Tarleton State at 7 p.m. today at Wisdom Gym in Stephenville.

The Falcons (16-15 overall, 9-13 Lone Star Conference) are coming off a 92-67 loss to Angelo State Saturday at home in the regular season finale and has won only one of their last six games.

Tarleton State (17-11, 13-9) is also coming off a loss, falling to Texas A&M-Kingsville 82-74 Saturday on the road. The Texans defeated the Falcons 80-58 in the only regular season meeting back on Jan. 15.

