Odessa American/Mark Rogers
101319_OCFrankPhillips
Odessa College's Carol Santana (5) and Luisa Silva Dos Santos (7) attempt to block a shot by Anahliese Ramierz (3) during their first match. Odessa College played Frank Phillips in volleyball at the Odessa College Sports Center Saturday.
Odessa American/Mark Rogers
100619_OdessaMidland
Odessa's Lyric Love (10) returns a volley in their first match. Odessa College played Midland College in volleyball Saturday at Chaparral Center in Midland.
Ben Powell
OAT103019_OCvsMCVolleyball
In the first set, Summer Ah Choy (1) serves the ball to Midland College Wednesday night at the Odessa College Sports Center.
Odessa American/Mark Rogers
092619_OCNMMI
Odessa College's head coach Kristi Gray talks to her players in their first match. Odessa College played New Mexico Military Institute in volleyball in the Odessa College Sports Center Wednesday evening.
Posted: Monday, November 11, 2019 7:52 pm
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: Lady Wranglers recognized on All-Conference team
OA sports
oasports@oaoa.com
432-333-7703
Odessa American
Four Odessa College volleyball players and head coach Kristi Gray earned all-conference honors from the Western Junior College Athletic Conference Monday.
Outside hitter Carol Santana and middle blockers Luisa Silva Dos Santos and Lyric Love made the team as voted on by the league’s coaches. Sophomore setter Summer Ah Choy was an honorable mention on the team.
Gray was named Co-Coach of the Year along with New Mexico Military Institute head coach Shelby Forchtner. The Lady Wranglers (31-1 overall) won the Region 5 West Conference Tournament over the weekend and punching their ticket to the NJCAA Division I National Volleyball Tournament for the first time in program history.
