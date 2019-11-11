COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: Lady Wranglers recognized on All-Conference team

Four Odessa College volleyball players and head coach Kristi Gray earned all-conference honors from the Western Junior College Athletic Conference Monday.

Outside hitter Carol Santana and middle blockers Luisa Silva Dos Santos and Lyric Love made the team as voted on by the league’s coaches. Sophomore setter Summer Ah Choy was an honorable mention on the team.

Gray was named Co-Coach of the Year along with New Mexico Military Institute head coach Shelby Forchtner. The Lady Wranglers (31-1 overall) won the Region 5 West Conference Tournament over the weekend and punching their ticket to the NJCAA Division I National Volleyball Tournament for the first time in program history.