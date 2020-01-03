WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Angelo State dominates final three quarters against UTPB

SAN ANGELO The UTPB women’s basketball team stayed with Angelo State for 10 minutes, but the Rambelles dominated the rest of the game en route to a 74-45 victory in Lone Star Conference play Thursday at the Junell Center.

Alexus Quaadman led the Falcons (5-6 overall, 2-3 in conference) with 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Megan Guadian led Angelo State (7-3, 4-2) with a game-high 21 points, all on 3-pointers. Da’Anria Moore finished with 15, Catara Samuel had 12 and Sawyer Lloyd added 11 to the victory.

The Falcons struggled from the field, hitting just 16-of-67 field-goal attempts, including going 3 for 23 from three-point range.