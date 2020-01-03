  • January 3, 2020

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Angelo State dominates final three quarters against UTPB

Angelo State 74, UTPB 45

UTPB (5-6 overall, 2-3 Lone Star Conference)

Alexus Quaadman 5-10 2-4 12, Rory Carter 2-17 3-8 8, Yazmin Batch 2-8 3-4 8, Jada Berry  2-9 0-0 5, Holly Hemmeline 1-5 0-0 2, Lauren Stallworth 1-1 2-6 4, Jordan Rogers 2-11 0-2 4, Chaunta Thomas 1-6 0-0 2. Totals 16-67 10-24 45.

ANGELO STATE (7-3, 4-2)

Da’Anria Moore 5-5 5-6 15, Catara Samuel 5-14 0-0 12, Sawyer Lloyd 5-12 0-0 11, Lana Marov 2-9 1-2 7, Angel Hayden 0-2 1-2 1, Megan Guadian 7-14 0-0 21, Samantha Rocha 1-7 3-4 5, Kinley Brown 1-3 0-0 2, Mia Torres 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-67 10-14  74.

UTPB....................... 17.... 4     7   17   —    45

Angelo State............ 23.. 16   28     7   —    74

3-Point goals — UTPB 3-23 (Carter 1-6, Batch 1-3, Berry 1-6, Hemmeline 0-3, Rogers 0-2, Thomas 0-3), Angelo State 12-32 (Samuel 2-5, Lloyd 1-5, Marova 2-7, Guadian 7-13, roca 0-1). Total fouls — UTPB 19, Angelo State 15. Fouled out — UTPB (Hemmeline), Angelo State (Rocha) Technical fouls — None. Rebounds — UTPB 43 (Quaadman 11), Angelo State 57 (Moore 13). Assists — UTPB 5 (Carter 3), Angelo State 19 (Lloyd 6, Hayden 6).

Posted: Thursday, January 2, 2020 10:54 pm

SAN ANGELO The UTPB women’s basketball team stayed with Angelo State for 10 minutes, but the Rambelles dominated the rest of the game en route to a 74-45 victory in Lone Star Conference play Thursday at the Junell Center.

Alexus Quaadman led the Falcons (5-6 overall, 2-3 in conference) with 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Megan Guadian led Angelo State (7-3, 4-2) with a game-high 21 points, all on 3-pointers. Da’Anria Moore finished with 15, Catara Samuel had 12 and Sawyer Lloyd added 11 to the victory.

The Falcons struggled from the field, hitting just 16-of-67 field-goal attempts, including going 3 for 23 from three-point range.

