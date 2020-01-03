utpb falcon shield logo
- Angelo State 74, UTPB 45
UTPB (5-6 overall, 2-3 Lone Star Conference)
Alexus Quaadman 5-10 2-4 12, Rory Carter 2-17 3-8 8, Yazmin Batch 2-8 3-4 8, Jada Berry 2-9 0-0 5, Holly Hemmeline 1-5 0-0 2, Lauren Stallworth 1-1 2-6 4, Jordan Rogers 2-11 0-2 4, Chaunta Thomas 1-6 0-0 2. Totals 16-67 10-24 45.
ANGELO STATE (7-3, 4-2)
Da’Anria Moore 5-5 5-6 15, Catara Samuel 5-14 0-0 12, Sawyer Lloyd 5-12 0-0 11, Lana Marov 2-9 1-2 7, Angel Hayden 0-2 1-2 1, Megan Guadian 7-14 0-0 21, Samantha Rocha 1-7 3-4 5, Kinley Brown 1-3 0-0 2, Mia Torres 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-67 10-14 74.
UTPB....................... 17.... 4 7 17 — 45
Angelo State............ 23.. 16 28 7 — 74
3-Point goals — UTPB 3-23 (Carter 1-6, Batch 1-3, Berry 1-6, Hemmeline 0-3, Rogers 0-2, Thomas 0-3), Angelo State 12-32 (Samuel 2-5, Lloyd 1-5, Marova 2-7, Guadian 7-13, roca 0-1). Total fouls — UTPB 19, Angelo State 15. Fouled out — UTPB (Hemmeline), Angelo State (Rocha) Technical fouls — None. Rebounds — UTPB 43 (Quaadman 11), Angelo State 57 (Moore 13). Assists — UTPB 5 (Carter 3), Angelo State 19 (Lloyd 6, Hayden 6).
Posted: Thursday, January 2, 2020 10:54 pm
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Angelo State dominates final three quarters against UTPB
Odessa American
Odessa American
SAN ANGELO The UTPB women’s basketball team stayed with Angelo State for 10 minutes, but the Rambelles dominated the rest of the game en route to a 74-45 victory in Lone Star Conference play Thursday at the Junell Center.
Alexus Quaadman led the Falcons (5-6 overall, 2-3 in conference) with 12 points and 11 rebounds.
Megan Guadian led Angelo State (7-3, 4-2) with a game-high 21 points, all on 3-pointers. Da’Anria Moore finished with 15, Catara Samuel had 12 and Sawyer Lloyd added 11 to the victory.
The Falcons struggled from the field, hitting just 16-of-67 field-goal attempts, including going 3 for 23 from three-point range.
